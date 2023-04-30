Jordan Kinser Wins at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (April 29, 2023) — Jordan Kinser won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. Shane Cottle, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr, and Isaac Chapple rounded out the top five.
Rylan Gray won the non-qualifiers feature during “every sprint car runs a feature” night.
Lincoln Park Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 38P-Seth Parker[1]
2. 75-Dustin Clark[2]
3. 16-Harley Burns[5]
4. 2H-Brian Hayden[3]
5. 73-Blake Vermillion[7]
6. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[6]
7. 33-Jake Scott[4]
8. 99-Alec Sipes[8]
9. 71W-Weston Gorham[9]
10. 24M-Hunter Maddox[10]
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 04-Jordan Kinser[2]
2. 14-Jadon Rogers[5]
3. 22-Brandon Spencer[1]
4. 87-Tony Helton[8]
5. 81B-Alan Brown[9]
6. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[6]
7. 00-Austin Cory[7]
8. 5M-Matthew McDonald[4]
9. 16S-Jackson Slone[3]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. 17GP-Kevin Thomas Jr[1]
2. 71B-Braxton Cummings[3]
3. 24-Nate McMillin[5]
4. 6T-Trey Osborne[4]
5. 57R-Shane Cockrum[7]
6. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[6]
7. 4C-Daylan Chambers[8]
8. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[2]
DNS: 53-Brayden Fox
Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)
1. 74X-Shane Cottle[4]
2. 6-Isaac Chapple[8]
3. 16K-Koby Barksdale[5]
4. 28-Brandon Mattox[6]
5. 06-Rylan Gray[3]
6. 0G-Kyle Shipley[2]
7. 31-Tim Creech II[1]
8. 8-Michael Clark[7]
DNS: 26-Mason Giddens
Heat Race #5 (10 Laps)
1. 24P-Tye Mihocko[3]
2. 5T-Jake Swanson[5]
3. 5-Jesse Vermillion[4]
4. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[1]
5. 58-Daniel Whitley[2]
6. 99J-Kyle Johnson[6]
7. 78-Rob Caho Jr[7]
8. 17-Bryce Andrews[8]
9. 8T-Willie Tackitt[9]
B-Main #1 (12 Laps)
1. 2H-Brian Hayden[1]
2. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[3]
3. 6T-Trey Osborne[2]
4. 99-Alec Sipes[11]
5. 06-Rylan Gray[5]
6. 99J-Kyle Johnson[8]
7. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[7]
8. 31-Tim Creech II[10]
9. 17-Bryce Andrews[13]
10. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[6]
11. 24M-Hunter Maddox[15]
12. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[12]
13. 16S-Jackson Slone[14]
14. 81B-Alan Brown[4]
DNS: 00-Austin Cory
DNS: 26-Mason Giddens
B-Main #2 (12 Laps)
1. 28-Brandon Mattox[2]
2. 57R-Shane Cockrum[4]
3. 33-Jake Scott[8]
4. 73-Blake Vermillion[3]
5. 71W-Weston Gorham[13]
6. 78-Rob Caho Jr[10]
7. 87-Tony Helton[1]
8. 8-Michael Clark[12]
9. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[6]
10. 8T-Willie Tackitt[14]
11. 4C-Daylan Chambers[9]
12. 0G-Kyle Shipley[7]
13. 58-Daniel Whitley[5]
DNS: 5M-Matthew McDonald
DNS: 53-Brayden Fox
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 04-Jordan Kinser[1]
2. 74X-Shane Cottle[4]
3. 5T-Jake Swanson[10]
4. 17GP-Kevin Thomas Jr[3]
5. 6-Isaac Chapple[9]
6. 14-Jadon Rogers[7]
7. 38P-Seth Parker[2]
8. 24P-Tye Mihocko[5]
9. 16-Harley Burns[11]
10. 24-Nate McMillin[13]
11. 2H-Brian Hayden[16]
12. 71B-Braxton Cummings[8]
13. 5-Jesse Vermillion[15]
14. 6T-Trey Osborne[20]
15. 75-Dustin Clark[6]
16. 33-Jake Scott[21]
17. 28-Brandon Mattox[17]
18. 57R-Shane Cockrum[19]
19. 16K-Koby Barksdale[14]
20. 22-Brandon Spencer[12]
21. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[18]
Special Feature (20 Laps)
1. 06-Rylan Gray[3]
2. 78-Rob Caho Jr[6]
3. 99-Alec Sipes[1]
4. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[7]
5. 99J-Kyle Johnson[5]
6. 8-Michael Clark[10]
7. 71W-Weston Gorham[4]
8. 58-Daniel Whitley[20]
9. 31-Tim Creech II[9]
10. 17-Bryce Andrews[11]
11. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[17]
12. 24M-Hunter Maddox[15]
13. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[12]
14. 87-Tony Helton[8]
15. 81B-Alan Brown[21]
16. 8T-Willie Tackitt[14]
17. 73-Blake Vermillion[2]
18. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[13]
DNS: 4C-Daylan Chambers
DNS: 00-Austin Cory
DNS: 53-Brayden Fox
DNS: 26-Mason Giddens
DNS: 5M-Matthew McDonald
DNS: 0G-Kyle Shipley
DNS: 16S-Jackson Slone