Jordan Kinser Wins at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (April 29, 2023) — Jordan Kinser won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. Shane Cottle, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr, and Isaac Chapple rounded out the top five.

Rylan Gray won the non-qualifiers feature during “every sprint car runs a feature” night.

Lincoln Park Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 38P-Seth Parker[1]

2. 75-Dustin Clark[2]

3. 16-Harley Burns[5]

4. 2H-Brian Hayden[3]

5. 73-Blake Vermillion[7]

6. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[6]

7. 33-Jake Scott[4]

8. 99-Alec Sipes[8]

9. 71W-Weston Gorham[9]

10. 24M-Hunter Maddox[10]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 04-Jordan Kinser[2]

2. 14-Jadon Rogers[5]

3. 22-Brandon Spencer[1]

4. 87-Tony Helton[8]

5. 81B-Alan Brown[9]

6. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[6]

7. 00-Austin Cory[7]

8. 5M-Matthew McDonald[4]

9. 16S-Jackson Slone[3]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 17GP-Kevin Thomas Jr[1]

2. 71B-Braxton Cummings[3]

3. 24-Nate McMillin[5]

4. 6T-Trey Osborne[4]

5. 57R-Shane Cockrum[7]

6. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[6]

7. 4C-Daylan Chambers[8]

8. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[2]

DNS: 53-Brayden Fox

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 74X-Shane Cottle[4]

2. 6-Isaac Chapple[8]

3. 16K-Koby Barksdale[5]

4. 28-Brandon Mattox[6]

5. 06-Rylan Gray[3]

6. 0G-Kyle Shipley[2]

7. 31-Tim Creech II[1]

8. 8-Michael Clark[7]

DNS: 26-Mason Giddens

Heat Race #5 (10 Laps)

1. 24P-Tye Mihocko[3]

2. 5T-Jake Swanson[5]

3. 5-Jesse Vermillion[4]

4. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[1]

5. 58-Daniel Whitley[2]

6. 99J-Kyle Johnson[6]

7. 78-Rob Caho Jr[7]

8. 17-Bryce Andrews[8]

9. 8T-Willie Tackitt[9]

B-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 2H-Brian Hayden[1]

2. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[3]

3. 6T-Trey Osborne[2]

4. 99-Alec Sipes[11]

5. 06-Rylan Gray[5]

6. 99J-Kyle Johnson[8]

7. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[7]

8. 31-Tim Creech II[10]

9. 17-Bryce Andrews[13]

10. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[6]

11. 24M-Hunter Maddox[15]

12. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[12]

13. 16S-Jackson Slone[14]

14. 81B-Alan Brown[4]

DNS: 00-Austin Cory

DNS: 26-Mason Giddens

B-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 28-Brandon Mattox[2]

2. 57R-Shane Cockrum[4]

3. 33-Jake Scott[8]

4. 73-Blake Vermillion[3]

5. 71W-Weston Gorham[13]

6. 78-Rob Caho Jr[10]

7. 87-Tony Helton[1]

8. 8-Michael Clark[12]

9. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[6]

10. 8T-Willie Tackitt[14]

11. 4C-Daylan Chambers[9]

12. 0G-Kyle Shipley[7]

13. 58-Daniel Whitley[5]

DNS: 5M-Matthew McDonald

DNS: 53-Brayden Fox

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 04-Jordan Kinser[1]

2. 74X-Shane Cottle[4]

3. 5T-Jake Swanson[10]

4. 17GP-Kevin Thomas Jr[3]

5. 6-Isaac Chapple[9]

6. 14-Jadon Rogers[7]

7. 38P-Seth Parker[2]

8. 24P-Tye Mihocko[5]

9. 16-Harley Burns[11]

10. 24-Nate McMillin[13]

11. 2H-Brian Hayden[16]

12. 71B-Braxton Cummings[8]

13. 5-Jesse Vermillion[15]

14. 6T-Trey Osborne[20]

15. 75-Dustin Clark[6]

16. 33-Jake Scott[21]

17. 28-Brandon Mattox[17]

18. 57R-Shane Cockrum[19]

19. 16K-Koby Barksdale[14]

20. 22-Brandon Spencer[12]

21. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[18]

Special Feature (20 Laps)

1. 06-Rylan Gray[3]

2. 78-Rob Caho Jr[6]

3. 99-Alec Sipes[1]

4. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[7]

5. 99J-Kyle Johnson[5]

6. 8-Michael Clark[10]

7. 71W-Weston Gorham[4]

8. 58-Daniel Whitley[20]

9. 31-Tim Creech II[9]

10. 17-Bryce Andrews[11]

11. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[17]

12. 24M-Hunter Maddox[15]

13. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[12]

14. 87-Tony Helton[8]

15. 81B-Alan Brown[21]

16. 8T-Willie Tackitt[14]

17. 73-Blake Vermillion[2]

18. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[13]

DNS: 4C-Daylan Chambers

DNS: 00-Austin Cory

DNS: 53-Brayden Fox

DNS: 26-Mason Giddens

DNS: 5M-Matthew McDonald

DNS: 0G-Kyle Shipley

DNS: 16S-Jackson Slone