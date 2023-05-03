Big Game Motorsports Captures World of Outlaws Win at Tri-City Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (May 2, 2023) – Big Game Motorsports posted its fourth feature win of the season last Friday during the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series return to Tri-City Speedway.

David Gravel guided the No. 2 sprint car to the quickest qualifying time before he won a heat race to advance into the dash at the dirt oval in Granite City, Ill., which was hosting its first World of Outlaws race since 2008.

Gravel placed third in the dash to garner the third starting position in the 30-lap main event. He took over the runner-up position on Lap 8 and powered into the lead near the midpoint. Gravel held the top spot for the remainder of the race to secure his 80th career triumph with the World of Outlaws – a feat only 11 other drivers have earned in the history of the series.

“Yeah I just didn’t want to blow it and get inside (Logan Schuchart) and show him I was running the top and getting big runs on him,” Gravel said in a postrace interview on DIRTVision. “Luckily, it all worked out. I was able to get by him down the backstretch. He kind of really wasn’t running the bottom, kind of running low then slipping up where I was kind of getting that moisture line. That line was getting thinner and thinner as the race went on. It got tricky, so I had to get my wing back.

“I was really ginger going into (turn) one. I didn’t want to do what Sheldon (Haudenschild) did. It’s so easy to do that. There’s a shadow there. The curb is against the wall, so I was kind of conservative on entrance, but I tried to have a lot of corner speed through the center and exit and it worked out.”

The team ventured to Tri-State Speedway on Saturday. Gravel timed in 10 th quickest overall and finished fourth in a heat race to line up on the outside of the seventh row in the A Main. He advanced into the top 10 within the first handful of laps before a mechanical problem forced him into the infield with a DNF.

Next up is the #LetsRaceTwo event at Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio, this Friday and Saturday. Gravel is the track record holder at Eldora Speedway, where he recorded a pair of World of Outlaws wins last year as well as a series victory in 2014 and in 2016.

QUICK RESULTS –

April 28 – Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 3 (3); Feature: 1 (3).

April 29 – Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind. – Qualifying: 10; Heat race: 4 (3); Feature: DNF (14).

SEASON STATS –

18 races, 4 wins, 12 top fives, 15 top 10s, 16 top 15s, 16 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio, for the #LetsRaceTwo with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigGameMotorspt

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs. For more information, visit http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through August, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .

TICKET LINK –

To purchase online tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .