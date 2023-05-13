Streicher Memorial for USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets Postponed to June 16th

From Gerry Keysor

LIMA, Ohio (May 12, 2023) — Rains forced the rescheduling of the 3rd Annual Mike Streicher Memorial Race at Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday night for the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series.

Before cars could come out on the track for the USAC Midwest Thunder Midget A Main, the skies opened up and officials were forced to cancel the rest of the evening’s racing program. The Ufeature lineup is set, and will be ran at the start of the evening on Friday June 16th, prior to the regularly scheduled event.