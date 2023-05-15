Yellow Breeches 500 For Williams Grove Sprints This Week, All Stars Esh Tribute Is May 26

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host another Yellow Breeches 500 race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up this Friday night, May 19 at 7:30 pm.

The HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints are also on the racing card.

As a Yellow Breeches 500 event, the 410 sprints will race for $5,000 to win and $500 just to start.

Time trials in warm-ups will set the heat starting grids.

So far this season there has not been a repeat winner in any sprint car race in both the 410 and 358 sprint ranks at Williams Grove.

Taking victories in 358 action has been Cody Fletcher and Derek Locke while 410 wins have gone to Zeb Wise, Lance Dewease, Brent Marks, Chase Dietz and Brad Sweet.

Williams Grove Speedway will celebrate the career of sprint car pilot Doug Esh of Lancaster to close the month on May 26.

The All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars Series will make their only appearance of the season at Williams Grove for The Doug Esh Tribute Race paying $10,000 to win.

A pre-race show featuring Esh and several car owners and other personalities from Esh’s career will take place in the infield beginning shortly after 5:30.

The sprints only program will be part of the 2023 Hoosier Diamond Series and will include Fireworks to help kickoff the holiday weekend.

Adult general admission for Yellow Breeches racing on May 19 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.