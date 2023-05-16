BARDIER TAKES AST EAST OPENER AT BROCKVILLE

By Tim Baltz

It was a long winter and the staff and management at the Brockville Ontario Speedway gave the fans, along with the good people at Superior Cellular and Sound, plenty of racing with 7 divisions and six feature races on opening day.

In the 20 lap Surprenant Truck Shop Action Sprint Tour East Series opener, Mathieu Bardier would grab the lead and be the dominant car all night long, while Matt Billings, Adam Turner, Andrew Hennessy and Dale Curran tried to keep pace. Bardier was running a quick pace and was looking to end the race quickly. On lap 5 he had a new challenger as Dale Curran went to the extreme outside lane and started to go forward. Curran charged from 5th to third on lap 6 then claimed second from Billings a lap later and started to close quickly on the leader. At the half way point that all ended as Curran went off turn four and broke the front suspension. When the green flew Bardier once again continued his dominant run over Billings and Adam Turner. On this night Mathieu Bardier had a strong car as he drove away from former Modified stars Matt Billings and Mike Bowman, to secure his 2nd career series win and 5th win at Brockville. Adam Turner and Andrew Hennessy completed the top 5.

Surprenant Truck Shop Action Sprint Tour East Series (20 laps)

MATHIEU BARDIER, Matt Billings, Mike Bowman, Adam Turner, Andrew Hennessy, Ryan Poole, Evan Reynolds, Cam McKinnon, Marc Surprenant, Dale Curran, Lee Ladouceur, (DNS) Brian Nanticoke