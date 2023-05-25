Tezos All Stars set to invade New Jersey and Pennsylvania for monster Memorial Day weekend agenda

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 24, 2023) – Memorial Day weekend is set to be a monster for the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, as the Series is ready to invade three tracks in four days for four separate events, all of which adding up to a $59,000 winning potential. If you break it down, all four programs will award a minimum of $10,000-to-win with the holiday headliner paying a whopping $29,000-to-win on Sunday, May 28. The action will commence officially tomorrow evening, Thursday, May 25, at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in Swedesboro, New Jersey; the first and only Garden State visit for the traveling All Stars in 2023.

Bridgeport Motorsports Park, just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, last hosted “America’s Series” on August 25, 2022, with Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck scoring the $12,000 share over “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney and the “Concrete Kid” Anthony Macri. In fact, last year’s appearance was a first-ever for the Tezos All Stars, quickly transitioning into a highly-anticipated destination.

The world-famous paperclip, Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, will host the All Star Circuit of Champions on Friday, May 26, which will honor Central Pennsylvania great and former open wheeler, “The Hammer” Doug Esh. Dubbed the Doug Esh Tribute, the Friday night blockbuster will award a $10,000 share, simultaneously commemorating Esh’s career that included a 2006 World of Outlaws National Open victory and a $50,000 prize; it was the richest payday in the track’s history.

The notorious “Speed Palace,” Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, will round out the All Stars’ Memorial Day weekend swing through the Mid-Atlantic with back-to-back programs on Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28. Celebrating the achievements of legendary Pennsylvania car owner, Bob Weikert, the two-day Bob Weikert Memorial will award a total winner’s share equaling $39,000; $10,000 on Saturday and $29,000 on Sunday. Central Pennsylvania hotshot and Dillsburg native, Anthony Macri, swept the 2022 Bob Weikert Memorial, beating Hall of Famer Lance Dewease to the line on night one, followed by a triumph over Brent Marks on night two.

The Tezos All Stars will head into the weekend fresh off of a pair of New York visits to Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, New York, and Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York, on Friday and Sunday, May 19 and 21. Zeb Wise, back to work after an injury timeout, scored the $8,000 share at Outlaw Speedway, with Cory Eliason, now in charge of the Crouch Motorsports No. 11, finding the top spot at Weedsport.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (As of 5/21):

Tyler Courtney – 1006

Parker Price-Miller – 965

Chris Windom – 930

Hunter Schuerenberg – 904

Tim Shaffer – 898

J.J. Hickle – 892

Scotty Thiel – 862

Conner Morrell – 804

Zeb Wise – 706

Zeth Sabo – 666