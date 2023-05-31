Fremont Speedway adds racing on Aug. 4 for weekend double-header

FREMONT, Ohio – Fremont Speedway will host a great weekend of racing on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5. While the Aug. 5 date was on the original schedule, the track opted to add the Friday event to make up for the early season cancellations.

“We looked around and no one else in our area was racing. We felt because of all the rain outs and cancellations this spring we owed it to the race teams and fans to try and add a race and this date offered us an opportunity for a fun weekend of racing and camping,” said Ryan Schiets, Fremont Speedway Committee Chairman.

The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads-Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group will be in competition both nights as will the NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales 305 sprints and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks.

The Friday, Aug. 4 racing will be Fort Ball Pizza Palace Night while the Saturday, Aug. 5 event will be Plaza Lanes-Cameo Pizza Night.

Schiets said the track committee and AFCS Promoter Duane Hancock are working to add extra money to the weekend’s racing.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.