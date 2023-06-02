33rd National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Banquet Available on Facebook Live!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, June 1, 2023 – Tickets for the 33rd National Sprint Car Hall of Fame banquet have reached capacity this Saturday, but you can still catch the action LIVE on Facebook! Thanks to everyone who has bought tickets to the banquet and will help fill the Dyer-Hudson Hall!

The induction ceremony will begin on Facebook LIVE on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Facebook page at approximately 1 p.m. CST.

There will be plenty of room for Friday’s “Bench Racing” session on the second floor of the museum featuring past inductees. The session is FREE to the public. See the schedule below for times.

33rd National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Schedule

Friday, June 2

Noon – Sandwiches and Refreshments on the Second Floor of the Museum

1-3 p.m. – “Bench Racing” Session for National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductees hosted by Dave Hare on the Second Floor of the Museum (FREE to public)

6:45 p.m. – Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash featuring the AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars and Knoxville Raceway 360’s

Saturday, June 3

33rd National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductions

11 a.m. – Doors Open at Dyer-Hudson Hall

Noon – Induction Banquet Commences

3:30 p.m. (approximately) Unveiling of 33rd class of inductees’ plaques on the Second Floor of the Museum

6:45 p.m. – Avanti Windows and Doors Corn Belt Clash featuring the AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars and Knoxville Raceway 410’s

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!