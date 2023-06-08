ASCS Frontier hits Gallatin & Big Sky next

By Andrew Kunas

The Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series returns to action this weekend with a pair of events in Montana. Friday sees the series make its first 2023 appearance at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, just outside Bozeman. Another round at Big Sky Speedway outside Billings awaits the tour on Saturday.

Two events have been completed so far, and Alberta’s Kelly Miller has won both, coming at Big Sky Speedway last month, and as a result has the early points lead. The two-night Memorial weekend event at Electric City Speedway was cancelled due to weather. In both races run so far, Miller made passes for the lead around the midway part of the event and proceeded to motor away from the field for dominating victories, establishing himself as one of the drivers to beat early on this season.

Friday’s show is one of three at Gallatin Speedway this year. Five-time Montana sprint car champion Phil Dietz won twice at Gallatin in 2022, with Colby Thornhill and Kory Wermling each picking up single victories at the 3/10-mile clay oval that sits by the Gallatin Airport.

Friday’s show at Gallatin Speedway see racing start at 7:35 p.m. The ASCS Frontier Region 360 sprint cars will be joined by street stocks and modifieds. Saturday’s show at Big Sky Speedway will be a full one and starts at 7:00, with modifieds, street stocks, super stocks and late models also on the card.

More information on the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series, along with the ASCS National Tour and other ASCS regional tours, can be found online at www.ascsracing.com. Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the ASCS Frontier Region, can be found at www.staggmotorsports.com.

– – –

Upcoming ASCS Frontier Region events

June 9 – Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT

July 10 – Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT

July 7 – Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT

July 8 – Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT