MUST SEE RACING TO HELP KICK OFF SUPER CROWN NATIONALS

From Must See Racing

June 14, 2023 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Engine Pro will help kick off night #1 of the popular Super Crown Nationals Friday night June 16 at Lorain Raceway Park in South Amherst, Ohio. It will be race #4 of the 2023 schedule.

Joining the MSR 410 National Series will be the ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds and the Mighty TQ Midgets for a triple header of open wheel action at the Northeastern Ohio 3/8-mile speed plant.

The MSR 410 sprints will be making their first appearance of the year outside of Michigan. Current points leader Jason Blonde headlines a start studded field for Friday night’s event. The early entry list shows over 20 cars for this event that includes Jeff Bloom, Davey Hamilton Jr., Joe Liguori, Anthony McCune, Jimmy McCune, Mike McVetta, Johnny Petrozelli, Bobby Santos, Charlie Schultz, and many more.

The series is enjoying one of its most competitive to date. Through three races, there have been three different feature winners. Charlie Schultz and Jimmy McCune are each coming off wins in the recent American Speed U.S. Nationals over Memorial Day Weekend.

Lorain Raceway Park is one of the better tracks on the MSR schedule and provides some of the best racing. The 3/8-mile oval is perfectly suited for 410-winged pavement sprints and multi groove racing is a regularity at LRP for 410 sprints. Jason Blonde picked up the most recent MSR visit to LRP when he captured the Jerry Caryer Memorial 40 as part of the Bob Frey Classic last August.

The Super Crown Nationals will also host two days of ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds with twin features on Saturday night to conclude the weekend’s racing action. The 410 sprints will only be part of Friday night’s racing action.

