SOS PORTION OF JUNE 17 SOMS EVENT CANCELLED

By Peter Turford

June 14, 2023 – An important note to our teams and fans. This Saturday’s SOS race at Southern Ontario Motor Speedway has been postponed. The Speedway has not been able to fully open their main stands and while progress has been made in the concession area the track feels that for an event of this magnitude they would prefer to have everything 100% ready and in place.

PLEASE NOTE: Southern Ontario Motor Speedway will be running its regular show as scheduled this Saturday June 17.

We will be racing there as scheduled July 29. There is a very good possibility of a make-up date in September.

For any teams that require a racing fix the Great Lakes Super Sprints have a show Saturday at Butler, MI and if you want to try racing on tar the ESS is having their Annual Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial at Evans Mills, NY