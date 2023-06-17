Miller takes Gallatin checkers, now 3-for-3 with ASCS Frontier

By Andrew Kunas

BELGRADE, Mont. – Kelly Miller continued his early dominance of the ASCS Frontier Region sprint car tour, as he picked up the win in Friday’s Spring Clash at Belgrade at Gallatin Speedway.

The Lethbridge, Alberta driver has won all three ASCS Frontier Region races completed so far this season, and Friday’s win only added to his early points lead. Miller took the lead around the midway point of the 25-lap feature from defending series champion Trever Kirkland and took off from there, winning the caution-free race by over 2.6 seconds aboard the KDM Motorsports No. 2jr Eagle.

All three of Miller’s wins have come in dominating fashion, establishing himself and the KDM Motorsports team as the car to beat at this early point in the season.

After an excellent start that saw him jump from the fourth starting position to the lead on the opening lap, Trever Kirkland led the first several circuits before yielding the top spot to Miller. The Helena, Montana driver eventually finished second aboard the Kirkland Racing No. 37 Shark-powered Triple X.

After mechanical problems mostly kept him pitside during the first weekend of ASCS Frontier action in May, Richard Bailey finally got a full night of racing in and delivered a strong run. The former California resident now living in East Helena, Montana ran third aboard his No. 01 Bailey Bros.-powered Helix.

Five-time Montana sprint car champion Phil Dietz finished fourth, followed by Kory Wermling. Outside pole-sitter Josh Ostermiller, Joe Perry, Jeremy McCune, Ian Myers and Bryan Brown rounded out the Top 10.

Heat races earlier in the evening were won by Kirkland and Miller.

Friday’s race was a make-up after a rainout the prior week. The series and track agreed to reschedule for this week as only two other events were scheduled at Gallatin Speedway this year. The series will return on August 4th and September 8th.

The series next races Saturday at Big Sky Speedway, located outside Billings, in what is also a make-up after a rainout last Saturday. After a break, the series resumes with a two-night event at Big Sky Speedway on July 7th and 8th.

More information on the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series, along with the ASCS National Tour and other ASCS regional tours, can be found online at www.ascsracing.com. Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the ASCS Frontier Region, can be found at www.staggmotorsports.com.

– – –

Brodix ASCS Frontier Region

Spring Clash at Belgrade

Gallatin Speedway

Belgrade, MT

June 16, 2023

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 37 Trever Kirkland, 2. 12 Josh Ostermiller, 3. 01 Richard Bailey, 4. 38b Bryan Brown, 5. 3 Jordan Milne, DNS – 31 Shane Moore.

Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 2jr Kelly Miller, 2. 28 Joe Perry, 3. 9k Kory Wermling, 4. 72 Phil Dietz, 5. 0J Jeremy McCune, 6. 24m Ian Myers.

Feature (25 laps): 1. 2jr Kelly Miller, 2. 37 Trever Kirkland, 3. 01 Richard Bailey, 4. 72 Phil Dietz, 5. 9k Kory Wermling, 6. 12 Josh Ostermiller, 7. 28 Joe Perry, 8. 0J Jeremy McCune, 9. 24m Ian Myers, 10. 38b Bryan Brown, 11. 3 Jordan Milne, DNS – 31 Shane Moore.