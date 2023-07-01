Sitterly Dominates ISMA/MSA Feature at Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (July 1, 2023) — Otto Sitterly won the ISMA/MSS Supermodified feature Saturday night at Oswego Speedway in convincing fashion. Starting on the pole position, Sitterly drove away from the field including after a late race caution for the victory. Ben Seitz charged from 7th starting position to claim the runner up position. 11th starting Trent Stephens, Michael Muldoon Jr, and Rich Reid rounded out the top five.

Jesse Bearup drove from 10th starting position to win the Small Black Supermodified feature while Josh Sokolic won the Winged 350 Supermodified main after starting at the tail of the seven car field.

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, New York

Saturday, July 1, 2023

ISMA / MSS Supermodifieds

Qualifying

1. 55-Rich Reid, 14.858[14]

2. 19-Trent Stephens, 14.970[20]

3. 95-Dave Shullick Jr, 14.972[17]

4. 61-Mike Ordway Jr, 15.092[13]

5. 84-Mike Lichty, 15.097[9]

6. 7-Otto Sitterly, 15.098[18]

7. 11-Ben Seitz, 15.157[16]

8. 11E-Kyle Edwards, 15.276[5]

9. 15-Michael Muldoon Jr, 15.324[12]

10. 22-Mike McVetta, 15.345[11]

11. 52-Dave Danzer, 15.382[4]

12. 78-Mark Sammut, 15.426[15]

13. O5-Jeff Abold, 15.441[1]

14. O1-Dan Connors Jr, 15.499[2]

15. 27-Aric Iosue, 15.626[6]

16. 83-Lou LeVea Jr, 15.804[7]

17. 32-Moe Lilje, 16.064[10]

18. 41-Russ Wood Sr, 16.080[21]

19. 66-Lou LeVea Sr, 16.566[8]

20. 99-Jerry Curran, 16.613[3]

21. 0-Tim Snyder, 16.748[19]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 78-Mark Sammut[1]

2. 15-Michael Muldoon Jr[2]

3. 7-Otto Sitterly[3]

4. 95-Dave Shullick Jr[4]

5. O5-Jeff Abold[5]

6. 66-Lou LeVea Sr[7]

7. 83-Lou LeVea Jr[6]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 52-Dave Danzer[1]

2. 11E-Kyle Edwards[2]

3. 19-Trent Stephens[4]

4. 84-Mike Lichty[3]

5. O1-Dan Connors Jr[5]

6. 32-Moe Lilje[6]

7. 99-Jerry Curran[7]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 11-Ben Seitz[2]

2. 61-Mike Ordway Jr[3]

3. 55-Rich Reid[4]

4. 27-Aric Iosue[5]

5. 22-Mike McVetta[1]

6. 41-Russ Wood Sr[6]

7. 0-Tim Snyder[7]

A-Main (50 Laps)

1. 7-Otto Sitterly[1]

2. 11-Ben Seitz[7]

3. 19-Trent Stephens[11]

4. 15-Michael Muldoon Jr[6]

5. 55-Rich Reid[4]

6. 11E-Kyle Edwards[12]

7. O1-Dan Connors Jr[14]

8. 32-Moe Lilje[17]

9. 27-Aric Iosue[5]

10. 61-Mike Ordway Jr[8]

11. 41-Russ Wood Sr[18]

12. 52-Dave Danzer[2]

13. 22-Mike McVetta[15]

14. 78-Mark Sammut[10]

15. 99-Jerry Curran[19]

16. O5-Jeff Abold[13]

17. 66-Lou LeVea Sr[16]

18. 0-Tim Snyder[20]

19. 95-Dave Shullick Jr[9]

Small Block Supermodifieds

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 22-Mike Bruce[2]

2. 9-Griffin Miller[4]

3. OO-Jude Parker[1]

4. 77-Cameron Rowe[3]

5. 10-Mike Fowler[5]

6. 26-Jake Brown[7]

7. 2-Jordan Sullivan[6]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 37-Jesse Bearup[1]

2. 90-Greg O’Connor[3]

3. 62-DJ Shuman[2]

4. 4-Rob Pullen[4]

5. O1-Greg Richardson[5]

6. 24-Tony DeStevens[6]

7. 55-Carter Gates[7]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 73-Noah Ratcliff[1]

2. 88-Brad Haynes[3]

3. 72-Drew Pascuzzi[4]

4. 35-Anthony Larkin[2]

5. 27-Steven Bradshaw[5]

A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 37-Jesse Bearup[10]

2. 77-Cameron Rowe[1]

3. 73-Noah Ratcliff[8]

4. 22-Mike Bruce[12]

5. 90-Greg O’Connor[9]

6. 88-Brad Haynes[7]

7. O1-Greg Richardson[14]

8. 55-Carter Gates[19]

9. 27-Steven Bradshaw[15]

10. 4-Rob Pullen[11]

11. 2-Jordan Sullivan[18]

12. 35-Anthony Larkin[3]

13. 72-Drew Pascuzzi[6]

14. 24-Tony DeStevens[17]

15. 9-Griffin Miller[5]

16. 10-Mike Fowler[13]

17. 26-Jake Brown[16]

18. OO-Jude Parker[2]

19. 62-DJ Shuman[4]

Winged 350 Supermodifieds

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 26-Josh Sokolic[7]

2. 23-Jason Spaulding[1]

3. 20-Kyle Perry[3]

4. 50-Dave Cliff[2]

5. 31-Nick Barzee[4]

6. 79-Talen Hawksby[6]

7. 7-Nicholas Kinney[5]