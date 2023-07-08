Bergman Wins at Skagit

ALGER, Wa. (July 8, 2023) — Seth Bergman won the winged 360 sprint car feature Saturday at Skagit Speedway. Jason Solwold, Colby Thornhill, Colton Heath, and Jesse Schlotfeldt rounded out the top five.
Eric Fisher won the Sportsman Sprint main event.
Skagit Speedway
Alger, Washington
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Qualifying
1. 33-Colton Heath[1]
2. 23-Seth Bergman[3]
3. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[2]
4. 95-Justin Youngquist[4]
5. 18-Jason Solwold[12]
6. 24-Jordi Meese[5]
7. 19-Colby Thornhill[10]
8. 9-Sean MacDonell[6]
9. 91-Chase Goetz[13]
10. 17-Cam Smith[15]
11. 96-Greg Hamilton[17]
12. 9A-Luke Didiuk[9]
13. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[7]
14. 7O-Axel Oudman[16]
15. 06W-Shawn Wallenfelsz Jr[8]
16. 1M-Mike Brown[14]
17. 55-Dallas Melby[11]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 19-Colby Thornhill[2]
2. 33-Colton Heath[4]
3. 95-Justin Youngquist[1]
4. 17-Cam Smith[3]
5. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[5]
6. 1M-Mike Brown[6]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 18-Jason Solwold[1]
2. 9-Sean MacDonell[2]
3. 23-Seth Bergman[4]
4. 96-Greg Hamilton[3]
5. 7O-Axel Oudman[5]
6. 55-Dallas Melby[6]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 9A-Luke Didiuk[3]
2. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[4]
3. 24-Jordi Meese[1]
4. 91-Chase Goetz[2]
5. 06W-Shawn Wallenfelsz Jr[5]
Dash (6 Laps)
1. 18-Jason Solwold[2]
2. 19-Colby Thornhill[1]
3. 9A-Luke Didiuk[3]
4. 23-Seth Bergman[5]
5. 33-Colton Heath[4]
6. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[6]
A-Main (30 Laps)
1. 23-Seth Bergman[4]
2. 18-Jason Solwold[1]
3. 19-Colby Thornhill[2]
4. 33-Colton Heath[5]
5. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[6]
6. 91-Chase Goetz[10]
7. 9A-Luke Didiuk[3]
8. 95-Justin Youngquist[7]
9. 17-Cam Smith[11]
10. 24-Jordi Meese[8]
11. 96-Greg Hamilton[12]
12. 9-Sean MacDonell[9]
13. 7O-Axel Oudman[14]
14. 06W-Shawn Wallenfelsz Jr[15]
15. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[13]
16. 55-Dallas Melby[17]
17. 1M-Mike Brown[16]
Winged Sportsman Sprints
Qualifying
1. 33-Bill Rude[13]
2. 59-Eric Fisher[18]
3. 66-Brett McGhie[15]
4. 77-Levi Klatt[7]
5. 10G-Dakota Drake[2]
6. 8-Tom Weiss[11]
7. 23-Steve Parker[17]
8. 21Z-Keira Zylstra[4]
9. 29K-Levi Kuntz[8]
10. 2-Cory Swatzina[3]
11. 35-Alden Ostrom[6]
12. 5X-Jacob Daniels[5]
13. 20K-Kai Dixon[9]
14. 37-Wes Armey[10]
15. 19W-Ryker Walde[14]
16. 4-Allison Johnson[16]
17. 00G-Ronnie Cox[12]
18. 51-Dustin Gehring[1]
Heat Race #1
1. 33-Bill Rude[1]
2. 66-Brett McGhie[2]
3. 29K-Levi Kuntz[4]
4. 23-Steve Parker[3]
5. 35-Alden Ostrom[5]
6. 19W-Ryker Walde[7]
7. 20K-Kai Dixon[6]
8. 10G-Dakota Drake[9]
9. 00G-Ronnie Cox[8]
Heat Race #2
1. 59-Eric Fisher[1]
2. 77-Levi Klatt[2]
3. 21Z-Keira Zylstra[4]
4. 2-Cory Swatzina[5]
5. 8-Tom Weiss[3]
6. 37-Wes Armey[7]
7. 4-Allison Johnson[8]
8. 51-Dustin Gehring[9]
9. 5X-Jacob Daniels[6]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 4-Allison Johnson[2]
2. 20K-Kai Dixon[1]
3. 51-Dustin Gehring[4]
4. 00G-Ronnie Cox[3]
5. 10G-Dakota Drake[5]
DNS: 5X-Jacob Daniels
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 59-Eric Fisher[2]
2. 77-Levi Klatt[4]
3. 66-Brett McGhie[3]
4. 29K-Levi Kuntz[5]
5. 33-Bill Rude[1]
6. 2-Cory Swatzina[8]
7. 35-Alden Ostrom[9]
8. 00G-Ronnie Cox[16]
9. 19W-Ryker Walde[11]
10. 8-Tom Weiss[10]
11. 37-Wes Armey[12]
12. 23-Steve Parker[7]
13. 21Z-Keira Zylstra[6]
14. 20K-Kai Dixon[14]
15. 51-Dustin Gehring[15]
16. 4-Allison Johnson[13]