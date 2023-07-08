Dietrich Bounces Back to Win Feature at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (July 8, 2023) — Danny Dietrich bounced back from a crash last weekend to win the sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. After losing the car he planned to used at the upcoming Eldora Million at Eldora Speedway, Dietrich picked up the victory at Lincoln. Chase Dietz, Troy Wagaman, Freddie Rahmer, and Tyler Esh rounded out the top five.
Chase Gutshall won the winged 358 sprint car feature.
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 48-Danny Dietrich
2. 2d-Chase Dietz
3. 27-Troy Wagaman
4. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
5. 35t-Tyler Esh
6. 90-Jordan Givler
7. 5e-Brandon Rahmer
8. 16a-Aaron Bollinger
9. 55s-Dallas Schott
10. 38-Cory Haas
11. 38s-Brett Strickler
12. 75-Tyler Ross
13. 7h-Trey Hivner
14. 17-Cole Young
15. 27s-Alan Krimes
16. 16-Matt Campbell
17. 1x-Chad Trout
18. 23a-Chris Arnold
19. 39t-Cameron Smith
20. 5a-Zach Allman
21. 5f-Glenndon Forsythe
22. 9-Dalton Dietrich
23. 8-Billy Dietrich
24. 33-Riley Emig
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 1a-Chase Gutshall
2. 00k-Kyle Spence
3. 21t-Scott Fisher
4. 70d-Frankie Herr
5. 66-Doug Hammaker
6. 66a-Cody Fletcher
7. 17-Niki Young
8. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle
9. 41-Logan Rumsey
10. 22e-Nash Ely
11. 95-Kody Hartlaub
12. 19r-Tylar Rutherford
13. 38s-Jordan Strickler
14. 35-Steve Owings
15. 89-Ashley Cappetta
16. 28-Matt Findley
17. 84m-Chad Criswell
18. 17k-Kyle Keen
19. 10y-Nick Yinger
20. 12d-Steven Downs
21. 10h-Dave Hollar
22. 23b-Preston Lattomus
23. 00f-Chris Frank