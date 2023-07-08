Kody Swanson Wins the Gene Nolen Classic

ANDERSON, Ind. (July 8, 2023) – Kody Swanson used skill combined with some late race fortune to win the Gene Nolen Classic for the 500 Sprint Car Tour Saturday night at Anderson Speedway. Swanson, from Kingsburg, California, took the lead after a restart with seven laps to go after Bobby Santos III slowed while leading.

The victory was Swanson’s third victory of the 2023 season. In victory lane Swanson still seemed surprised to come out on top after Santos slowed in the closing stages of the main event.

“Bobby Santos did a great job and I’m guessing he ran out of fuel or something weird happened,” said Swanson in victory lane. “Those guys do a good job, and he was certainly capable of winning this a. Maybe we got lucky and some nights it’s better to be lucky than good, but I’ll take that and I’m proud of the effort that this Doron/Binks Racing team puts in.”

Santos appeared to be in control of the 100-lap main event after taking the point from Chris Neuenschwander on lap 18. Santos led until a caution with 93 laps complete for Shawn Bonar hitting the wall in turn four and spilling fluid on the racing surface. The red flag appeared to clean up the incident.

Once the green flag reappeared Santos’ car did not take off, allowing Swanson to take the lead. Kyle O’Gara, who started 14th, was able to get up to second position but could not get by Swanson. Tyler Roahrig, Dakota Armstrong, and Jackson Macenko rounded out the top five.

For Swanson, winning the race in honor of his former car owner Gene Nolen was not lost on him in victory lane.

“I’m really thankful to win an important race like this,” said Swanson. “Gene was a great man, he was a friend, and it’s great to win one in his honor.”

Roahrig was the fastest qualifier over the 22 car field with a lap of 11.097 seconds.

Colton Bettis won the USSA Kenyon Midget feature event.

500 Sprint Car Tour

Gene Nolen Classic

Anderson Speedway

Anderson, Indiana

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Feature (100 laps):

1. 77-Kody Swanson

2. 67-Kyle O’Gara

3. 56-Tyler Roahrig

4. 1-Dakoda Armstrong

5. 24-Jackson Macenko

6. 99-Dalton Armstrong

7. 10-Chris Neuenschwander

8. 98-Saban Bibent

9. 74-Tony Main

10. 53-Justin Harper

11. 21-Larry Kingseed

12. 27-Chris Jagger

13. 22-Bobby Santos III

14. 24B-Shawn Bonar

15. 7-Caleb Armstrong

16. 20-Nick Hamilton

17. 55-Taylor Ferns

18. 64-Jacob McElfresh

19. 77S-Quintin Saayman

20. 18-Travis Welpott

21. 18S-Jim Sheets

22. 26-Aaron Pierce

USSA Kenyon Midgets

Feature:

1. 16-Colton Bettis

2. 3-Kyle Ford

3. 8T-Tanner Tecco

4. 20-Cash Wyke

5. 21-Kyle Sheard

6. 39-Evan Hammond

7. 19-John Robbins

8. 24-Buddy Hollmeyer

9. 84-Ryan Huggler

10. 10-Logan Huggler

11. 26-Clayton Gaines

12. 8-Dameron Taylor

13. 88-Taylor Tecco

14. 2-Jeff Hill