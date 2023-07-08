Thomas Wins ASCS Elite Outlaw Feature at Heart O’Texas Speedway

ELM MOTT, Tx. (July 7, 2023) — Marcus Thomas won the ASCS Elite 410 Outlaw Sprint Car Series feature Friday at Heart O’Texas Speedway. John Carney II, Cody Gardner, Paul White, and Jason Howell rounded out the top five.
ASCS 410 Elite Outlaw Sprint Series
Heart O’Texas Speedway
Elm Mott, Texas
Friday, July 7, 2023
Abilene Powder Coating Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 74B-John Carney II[1]
2. 10G-Marcus Thomas[8]
3. 47W-Chipper Wood[4]
4. 21-Michelle Parson[5]
5. 5X-Michael Dabney[2]
6. 17T-Tyler Harris[9]
7. 9-Kevin Rutherford[6]
8. 01J-Jeb Sessums[3]
9. 20-Chad Wilson[7]
Texas Aeroplastics Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 4-Austin Mundie[4]
2. 2B-Brett Becker[2]
3. 6M-Blake Mallory[3]
4. 45B-Casey Burkham[6]
5. 85-Colby Stubblefield[7]
6. 15-Michael Colaluca[5]
7. 23-Junior Jenkins[8]
8. 3D-Jeff Day Jr[1]
Boxwell Heavy Haul Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 1-Paul White[1]
2. G6-Cody Gardner[7]
3. 44-Jason Howell[4]
4. 25B-Blaine Baxter[3]
5. 74E-Claude Estes[2]
6. 4X-Heath Nestrick[5]
7. 48-Lonnie Moore[8]
8. 99X-Dalton Stevens[6]
M1 Fabrications B-Main (10 Laps)
1. 15-Michael Colaluca[1]
2. 20-Chad Wilson[6]
3. 01J-Jeb Sessums[5]
4. 9-Kevin Rutherford[4]
5. 4X-Heath Nestrick[2]
6. 23-Junior Jenkins[3]
7. 3D-Jeff Day Jr[7]
8. 48-Lonnie Moore[8]
9. 99X-Dalton Stevens[9]
Accel Compressions A-Main (20 Laps)
1. 10G-Marcus Thomas[1]
2. 74B-John Carney II[5]
3. G6-Cody Gardner[3]
4. 1-Paul White[2]
5. 44-Jason Howell[8]
6. 25B-Blaine Baxter[14]
7. 85-Colby Stubblefield[12]
8. 01J-Jeb Sessums[17]
9. 21-Michelle Parson[11]
10. 74E-Claude Estes[16]
11. 6M-Blake Mallory[10]
12. 9-Kevin Rutherford[20]
13. 17T-Tyler Harris[19]
14. 5X-Michael Dabney[13]
15. 47W-Chipper Wood[7]
16. 15-Michael Colaluca[15]
17. 45B-Casey Burkham[9]
18. 20-Chad Wilson[18]
19. 2B-Brett Becker[4]
20. 4-Austin Mundie[6]