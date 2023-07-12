National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Booth in Ohio This Week; Auction Saturday at Eldora!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, July 10, 2023 – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum will be present during festivities at Attica Raceway Park and Eldora Speedway in Ohio this week! Enter for your chance to win the Triple X/Al Parker Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car, and attend our auction on Saturday, July 15, at Eldora!

First off, the Brad Doty Classic kicks things off on Tuesday, July 11, at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio. Things move over to the Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio, Wednesday, July 12 through Saturday, July 15. The booth will be open all day for Wednesday’s “Eldora Million” Prelims, Thursday’s “Eldora Million,” Friday’s “Knight Before the King’s Royal,” and Saturday’s 40th King’s Royal.

In addition to visiting the booth, the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum will be holding its annual King’s Royal Auction Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the barn in the Fan Zone! Items will include autographed photos, die-casts, collectibles and much more! All proceeds benefit the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa.

Be sure to visit the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Facebook page for updated auction lists and information.

For more information on the Triple X/Al Parker Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car or if you can’t make it to Ohio this week, visit www.WinASprintCar.com to get your tickets!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!