Mark Smith Wins 410 Sprint Car Special at Clinton County

MILL HALL, Pa. (July 14, 2023) — Mark Smith won the winged 410 sprint car feature Friday night at Clinton County Speedway. The victory was Smith’s fourth of the 2023 season. Ryan Smith, Garrett Bard, Billy Dietrich, and Cameron Smith rounded out the top five.
Clinton County Speedway
Mill Hall, Pennsylvania
Friday, July 14, 2023
Heat Race #1
1. 95-Garrett Bard
2. 3B-Will Brunson
3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
4. 45-Wyatt Walizer
5. 1X-Chad Trout
6. 10X-Reese Nowotarski
7. 35-Tyler Esh
8. 5Z-Zach Burd
9. 48-Derek Swartz
Heat Race #2
1. 39T-Cameron Smith
2. 32-Kyle Smith
3. 28F-Davie Franek
4. 11T-Mike Thompson
5. 75-Tyler Ross
6. 90-Jordan Givler
7. 49H-Bradley Howard
8. 69-Tim Glatfelter
9. 13-Mike Raboth
Heat Race #3
1. 6-Ryan Smith
2. 5-John Walp
3. 78-Dale Schweikart
4. 23P-Darren Pifer
5. 00-Chris Frank
6. 11B-Ryan Higgins
7. 99Y-Shane Yost
8. 77-Wes Mattrews
Heat Race #4
1. 8-Billy Dietrich
2. 19R-Mark Smith
3. 66A-Cody Fletcher
4. 17B-Steve Buckwalter
5. 22R-Dustin Prettyleaf
6. 12J-Bill Jones
7. 11H-Hayden Miller
8. 3-Todd Gracey
B-Main
1. 10X-Reese Nowotarski
2. 90-Jordan Givler
3. 35-Tyler Esh
4. 12J-Bill Jones
5. 11B-Ryan Higgins
6. 3-Todd Gracey
7. 48-Derek Swartz
8. 99Y-Shane Yost
9. 49H-Bradley Howard
10. 13-Mike Raboth
11. 5Z-Zach Burd
12. 11H-Hayden Miller
13. 69-Tim Glatfelter
14. 77-Wes Matthews
A-Main
1. 19R-Mark Smith
2. 6-Ryan Smith
3. 95-Garrett Bard
4. 8-Billy Dietrich
5. 39T-Cameron Smith
6. 66A-Cody Fletcher
7. 3B-Will Brunson
8. 17B-Steve Buckwalter
9. 28F-Davie Franek
10. 32-Kyle Smith
11. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
12. 75-Tyler Ross
13. 78-Dale Schweikart
14. 11T-Mike Thompson
15. 5-John Walp
16. 45-Wyatt Walizer
17. 23P-Darren Pifer
18. 10X-Reese Nowotarski
19. 00-Chris Frank
20. 1X-Chad Trout
21. 90-Jordan Givler
22. 22R-Dustin Prettyleaf
23. 35-Tyler Esh
24. 12J-Bill Jones.