Lernerville’s Silver Cup kicks-off massive July sweep for All Stars including seven-race Midwest invasion

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 16, 2023) – Although a slow start to the month that witnessed the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 compete on two occasions on Friday and Saturday, July 7-8, invading Ransomville Speedway in Ransomville, New York, and Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, in respective fashion, things are about to go full tilt, as the Series will partake in eight events between Tuesday, July 18, and Saturday, July 29, all of which blasting off with Lernerville Speedway’s annual Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup on Tuesday, July 18.

The highest paying program on the All Stars’ July slate, Lernerville’s Silver Cup, commemorating the life and achievements of former track promoter, Don Martin, will award a $25,000 payday, continuing a long standing track tradition that dates back to 1992. The Western Pennsylvania blockbuster will feature the All Star Circuit of Champions at Lernerville Speedway for the first and only time in 2023, and the Series will not return to the western half of the Keystone State this season.

The All Stars’ July campaign will continue due west with a three-race schedule through Iowa and Illinois on Friday through Sunday, July 21-23, beginning with a visit to the always-exciting 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Friday, July 21. The $7,000-to-win headliner will be flanked with Spoon River Speedway’s inaugural NOS Energy Drink presents The Rumble on the River on Saturday, July 22, followed by a visit to Red Hill Raceway in Sumner, Illinois, on Sunday, July 23. Each of the stops in the Land of Lincoln, Spoon River and Red Hill, will award $8,000 top prizes.

After a two-day break, Midwest action will continue with an $8,000-to-win stop in the Show-Me State, visiting Benton Speedway in Benton, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 26. Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri, will host the All Star Circuit of Champions for a $6,000-to-win program on Thursday, July 27, followed by an invasion of the state-of-the-art I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri, on Friday, July 28. The final Missouri visit of the season will award an $8,000 payday.

Concluding the Series’ Midwest takeover, the Sprint Car Capital of the World, Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, will host “America’s Series” on Saturday, July 29, welcoming the Tony Stewart-owned organization for the first and only time in 2023. The Saturday night staple will award $8,000, simultaneously giving All Star competitors a taste of Knoxville Raceway prior to the coveted Knoxville Nationals in mid-August.

As noted, the All Star Circuit of Champions will enter their massive July slate with recent visits to Ransomville Speedway and Sharon Speedway on July 7-8. The New York/Ohio weekend witnessed two dominations, as Rudeen Racing’s Zeb Wise nearly lapped the field for a $15,000 score at Ransomville, followed by a perfect 35-for-35 effort by “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney at Sharon. Sunshine, ace of the Clauson Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 7BC, will head into Lernerville’s Silver Cup as the current Series point leader, chasing a third title in as many tries.

Lane Racing’s Chris Windom is currently second in the All Star driver standings, followed by Zeb Wise, the “Steel City Outlaw” Tim Shaffer, and Rookie of the Year contender, J.J. Hickle.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions OWNER Standings (As of 7/8):

Clauson Marshall Racing – 2798

Rudeen Racing – 2738

Vermeer Motorsports – 2674

Lane Racing – 2636

Bryan Grove Racing – 2566

Seeling Motorsports – 2486

Bill McCandless Ford – 2394

D3 Motorsports Group – 2184

Premier Motorsports – 2114

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 7/8):

Tyler Courtney – 2798

Chris Windom – 2636

Zeb Wise – 2628

Tim Shaffer – 2566

J.J. Hickle – 2486

Conner Morrell – 2184

Scotty Thiel – 2114

Sye Lynch – 2066

Brent Marks – 1596

Hunter Schuerenberg – 1592

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.