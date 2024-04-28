A.J. Bender Wins Perris USAC/CRA Main

From Lance Jennings

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California (April 27, 2024)- After swapping the lead several times with RJ Johnson, AJ Bender came out on top of the 30 lap USAC/CRA feature Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway. Following Bender at the stripe was Cody Williams, Tommy Malcolm, Austin Williams and R.J. Johnson.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 27, 2024 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-16.527; 2. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.553; 3. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.668; 4. Logan Williams, 5W, McCarthy-16.676; 5. R.J. Johnson, 51, Johnson-16.699; 6. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.731; 7. Grant Sexton, 22, Sexton-16.733; 8. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-16.738; 9. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.798; 10. David Gasper, 73X, Ford-16.828; 11. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-16.839; 12. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.873; 13. Braden Chiaramonte, 73B, OCC-17.031; 14. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.089; 15. Brody Roa, 8M, May-17.127; 16. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-17.264; 17. Austin Grabowski, 72, Grabowski-17.333; 18. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.456; 19. Brent Sexton, 44S, Sexton-17.658; 20. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-18.303; 21. Shane Sexton, 74, SCDE-18.552; 22. Joey Bishop, 45, Bishop-18.912.

FLOWDYNAMICS INCORPORATED / SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to feature) 1. Matt Mitchell, 2. David Gasper, 3. Austin Williams, 4. Braden Chiaramonte, 5. Logan Williams, 6. Grant Sexton, 7. Brent Sexton, 8. Joey Bishop. 2:58.35.

BILLSJERKY.NET / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to feature) 1. Matt McCarthy, 2. Austin Grabowski, 3. Charles Davis Jr., 4. R.J. Johnson, 5. Chris Bonneau, 6. Chris Gansen, 7. Elexa Herrera. 2:54.57.

WC FRIEND COMPANY / IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to feature) 1. A.J. Bender, 2. Cody Williams, 3. Tommy Malcolm, 4. Brody Roa, 5. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 6. Verne Sweeney, 7. Shane Sexton. 2:55.64.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. A.J. Bender (1), 2. Cody Williams (4), 3. Tommy Malcolm (2), 4. Austin Williams (16), 5. R.J. Johnson (3), 6. Matt McCarthy (14), 7. Brody Roa (15), 8. Chris Gansen (11), 9. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (12), 10. Joey Bishop (22), 11. Verne Sweeney (18), 12. Elexa Herrera (20), 13. Austin Grabowski (17), 14. Matt Mitchell (6), 15. Chris Bonneau (9), 16. Brent Sexton (19), 17. David Gasper (10), 18. Charles Davis Jr. (5), 19. Grant Sexton (8), 20. Braden Chiaramonte (13), 21. Shane Sexton (21), 22. Logan Williams (7). NT.

**David Gasper flipped on the twenty-fifth lap of the feature. Brent Sexton flipped on the twenty-sixth lap of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 A.J. Bender, Laps 4-10 R.J. Johnson, Laps 11-12 A.J. Bender, Lap 13 R.J. Johnson, Laps 14-19 A.J. Bender, Lap 20 R.J. Johnson, Laps 21-30 A.J. Bender.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Austin Williams (16th to 4th)

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: May 25 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “Salute to Indy”