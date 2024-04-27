SEVERE WEATHER SPANNING MIDWEST, BRINGING POTENTIAL FOR TORNADOES CANCELS SATURDAY AT KNOXVILLE

From World of Outlaws

With weather models showing severe storms expected to bring heavy rain and the potential for hail and tornadoes to Knoxville Raceway Saturday afternoon and into the evening, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Knoxville Raceway officials have agreed to cancel Saturday’s portion of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash in the interest of fan and competitor safety.

With initial weather reports providing an optimistic chance to race on Saturday, officials attempted to give drivers and fans a full race day. But with the turn in the weather, the decision was made to cancel.

If you purchased a ticket in advance, you will receive a face value credit – good for two years – to your account. If you prefer to roll the tickets the June portion of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash (June 14-15) when the World of Outlaws return or prefer a refund, contact the Knoxville Raceway ticket office at (641) 842-5431.

The World of Outlaws now turn its attention to three races next week beginning with a Wednesday, May 1 trip to Jacksonville Speedway in Illinois. Then the weekend (May 3-4) takes the tour to Rossburg, OH’s Eldora Speedway for #LetsRaceTwo alongside the USAC National Sprint Cars. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

David Gravel continues to lead the points with 34 markers back to Donny Schatz in second. The top five in the standings are currently separated by only 68 points with Giovanni Scelzi, Logan Schuchart, and Carson Macedo completing the top five.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.