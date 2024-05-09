Oswego Speedway Announces Exciting Lap Sponsorship Opportunities and Ticket Giveaways for the 2024 Classic

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 8, 2024) – The Oswego Speedway is thrilled to announce the launch of lap sponsorship opportunities for the 68th edition of Budweiser Classic Weekend.

Fans are encouraged to renew their lap number(s) before Opening Day on May 25th, as they will automatically be entered into a drawing for a general admission ticket to the July 6 Novelis Supermodified Twin 40’s. A total of 10 lucky winners will be selected.

Additionally, individuals or businesses interested in sponsoring a lap for the 2024 Classic will also have the chance to win a three-day general admission pass for Classic Weekend. Only two winners will be selected.

The lap sponsorship format remains the same as in 2023, with the cost still $40 per lap in all divisions.

The payout consists of $20 for first place, $10 for second, and $10 starting with 20th place for the Supers, 12th place for SBS, and 10th place for the 350 Supers, with positions moving up every 10 laps for Supers, and every five laps for the SBS and 350s. If no one is running in a given position on that lap, it will pay the last running position on the track.

You can sponsor any lap for any division (Supers – 200 laps, SBS – 60 laps, and 350’s – 50 laps). Anyone who sponsors more than $40 per lap will be especially recognized. Those who held Classic Laps in 2023 will have until Opening Day (May 25th) to renew for Bud Classic Weekend 68.

To take advantage of these exciting opportunities, it is essential to renew or purchase a 2024 Classic lap before May 25th.

You may pay by check, payable to Oswego Speedway, or directly on Venmo at @Michelle-Barzee. For any questions, you can reach out to Michelle at (315) 600-1418.

Lap order forms and checks should be mailed to Michelle Barzee at 8414 Quadrant Lane, Baldwinsville, NY, 13027.

Last year’s lap sponsors and the 2024 sponsorship form can be found on the ‘Classic Laps’ page on the Oswego Speedway website.

Oswego Speedway’s 73rd season of racing will take the green flag on Saturday, May 25th, with the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 30-lap Memorial Day Weekend special for J&S Paving 350 Supers serving as the lid lifters.

Two open practice sessions will be held prior to the first event including on May 18th from 1 to 5pm, and May 24th from 6 to 10pm.

For more information, stay connected with the Oswego Speedway online. Visit our website at OswegoSpeedway.com, FOLLOW us on Facebook or X / Twitter (@OswegoSpeedway), and also on Instagram (@OfficialOswegoSpeedway).

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.