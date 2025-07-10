Drake Edwards wins at Mitchell County

Richie Murray
Drake Edwards won the 30 lap USAC National Midget car feature at Mitchell County Fairgrounds Wednesday night.
July 9, 2025
USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 9, 2025 – Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Beloit, Kansas – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 14th Chad McDaniel Memorial / Mid-America Midget Week
HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-12.332; 2. Gavin Miller, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.377; 3. Cannon McIntosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.421; 4. Daison Pursley, 86, CBI-12.446; 5. Justin Grant, 87, CBI-12.475; 6. Drake Edwards, 83, CBI-12.502; 7. Mack Leopard, 86x, CBI-12.544; 8. Jacob Denney, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.557; 9. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-12.582; 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14, 4 Kings-12.603; 11. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold-Underwood-12.604; 12. Steven Snyder Jr., 4, RMS-12.610; 13. Chelby Hinton, 4B, Klatt-12.623; 14. Kale Drake, 97K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.630; 15. Gunnar Setser, 43, Arnold-12.649; 16. Kyle Jones, 27x, Joyner-12.656; 17. Brecken Reese, 00, Chandler-12.755; 18. Zack Merritt, 43m, Oerter-12.765; 19. Cale Coons, 63, Dooling/Curb-Agajanian-12.805; 20. Mark Chisholm, 56x, Chisholm-13.022; 21. Trey Zorn, 00s, Chandler-13.027; 22. Jeff Stasa, 91, Stasa-13.106; 23. Caiden Warren, 12w, Warren-13.300; 24. Blake Spicer, 4s, Spicer-13.534; 25. Dylan Doyle, 37, Doyle-13.975; 26. Shaun Shapel, 84s, Shapel-NT.
CAR IQ FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Chelby Hinton, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Mack Leopard, 4. Kyle Jones, 5. Daison Pursley, 6. Logan Seavey, 7. Cale Coons, 8. Jeff Stasa, 9. Dylan Doyle. NT
K1 RACEGEAR SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Kale Drake, 2. Gavin Miller, 3. Jacob Denney, 4. Hayden Reinbold, 5. Brecken Reese, 6. Justin Grant, 7. Mark Chisholm, 8. Caiden Warren, 9. Shaun Shapel. NT
USACGEAR.COM THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Steven Snyder Jr., 2. Gunnar Setser, 3. Drake Edwards, 4. Cannon McIntosh, 5. Ethan Mitchell, 6. Trey Zorn, 7. Zack Merritt, 8. Blake Spicer. NT
ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (8 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Cale Coons, 2. Zack Merritt, 3. Jeff Stasa, 4. Mark Chisholm, 5. Blake Spicer, 6. Caiden Warren, 7. Dylan Doyle, 8. Shaun Shapel. NT
FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Drake Edwards (1), 2. Cannon McIntosh (4), 3. Jacob Denney (11), 4. Logan Seavey (6), 5. Justin Grant (2), 6. Kale Drake (9), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (13), 8. Gavin Miller (5), 9. Daison Pursley (3), 10. Chelby Hinton (8), 11. Hayden Reinbold (14), 12. Steven Snyder Jr. (7), 13. Cale Coons (19), 14. Gunnar Setser (15), 15. Brecken Reese (17), 16. Ethan Mitchell (12), 17. Zack Merritt (18), 18. Caiden Warren (23), 19. Trey Zorn (21), 20. Mark Chisholm (20), 21. Kyle Jones (16), 22. Mack Leopard (10), 23. Blake Spicer (24), 24. Jeff Stasa (22). NT
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Justin Grant, Laps 2-30 Drake Edwards.
**Kyle Jones flipped on lap 14 of the feature.
USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-822, 2-Cannon McIntosh-765, 3-Kale Drake-739, 4-Jacob Denney-728, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-690, 6-Drake Edwards-675, 7-Logan Seavey-658, 8-Gavin Miller-652, 9-Steven Snyder Jr.-606, 10-Gunnar Setser-557.
USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kale Drake-153, 2-Briggs Danner-95, 3-Kyle Cummins-86, 4-Justin Grant-77, 5-Gunnar Setser-76, 6-C.J. Leary-74, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-66, 8-Robert Ballou-66, 9-Chase Stockon-57, 10-Logan Seavey-49.
NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: July 11-12, 2025 – Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, Nebraska – 1/5-Mile Dirt Oval – Riverside Chevrolet Midwest Midget Championship Presented by Westin Packaged Meats & Schmidt’s Sanitation / Mid-America Midget Week
CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:
Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Steven Snyder Jr.
Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Logan Seavey (12.332)
Car IQ First Heat Winner: Chelby Hinton
K1 RaceGear Second Heat Winner: Kale Drake
USAC Gear Third Heat Winner: Steven Snyder Jr.
Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Cale Coons
Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Jacob Denney (11th to 3rd)
Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Chelby Hinton