MUST SEE RACING SET TO INVADE THE BUCKEYE STATE

From Jim Hanks

July 10, 2025 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Presented By Perfit-Parts.Com National 410 Series and the Midwest Lights Series are just over a week away from the busiest stretch of their season. They are set to present 6 feature events between the two series over a five-day period beginning July 19 at Midvale Speedway in Midvale, Ohio.

Both series will invade the Buckeye state of Ohio for a pair of double header events involving both series on the same racing card. Ohio sprint car fans are in for a treat. The series will begin with a stop at Midvale on Saturday July 19 and conclude the Ohio tour with a visit to Sandusky Speedway Wednesday July 23 with the annual Bob Frey Classic. The Sandusky event will be part of Hy=Miler Super Modified Nationals Week.

The MSR Lights Series has been experimenting with a new race-day event format. The series has been competing in twin feature events on the same day. The new format has been highly popular with race fans and the format will continue through the Ohio swing. This will give fans an opportunity to witness 6 feature events over the course of both events.

The series also announced a Meet-and-Greet with Bob Frey is being planned the night before the Bob Frey Cassic. Fans and teams will have an opportunity to meet Frey and purchase event tickets at a discounted rate as well as being the first to purchase the new Bob Frey Classic T-shirts. Details of the Meet-and-Greet will be announced in the coming days.

Joe Liguori has emerged as the new 410 National Series points leader heading into the Midvale event. He holds a slim 10-point lead over Ryan Litt, who won the most recent event at Kalamazoo Speedway on July 4.

JJ Henes is slowly building a nice points lead in the MSR Lights series due to consistency. He currently holds a 25-point lead over Charlie Baur heading into the busy stretch.

For more information on Must See Racing like and follow us on Face book and Instagram or visit www.mustseeracing.com. To purchase advanced sale Bob Frey Classic tickets please call (248) 762-1732.