Egan Wins NEMA Lites Feature at Thompson

THOMPSON, CT (July 9, 2025) — Braden Egan won the NEMA Lites feature Wednesday night at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Zach Martinez, Kyle Valeiri, Tinana Kibbe, and P.J. Stergios rounded out the top five.
NEMA Lites
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
Thompson, Connecticut
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Feature:
1. 59-Brayden Egan
2. 7-Zach Martinez
3. 17-Kyle Valeiri
4. 94-Tiana Kibbe
5. 29-PJ Stergios
6. 47-Randy Cabral
7. 28-Michael Pernisiglio
8. 30-Paul Scally
9. 44-Trent Goodrrow
10. 03-Dennis Potter
11. 88-Tyson Adamik
12. 1-Jake Trainor
13. 35-Joey Bailey