Oswego Speedway to Offer Camping for Harborfest 2025

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 7, 2025) – Oswego Speedway is excited to announce that camping for Harborfest weekend is now available at the Speedway from Monday, July 21 through Monday, July 28.

All campers are welcome to check in as early as 12:00 PM any day during the week and must depart by 5:00 PM on Monday, July 28. A flat fee of only $280 provides access to the full week of camping and includes full hookups with electric, water, and sewer.

Space is limited and reservations are required. Those planning to camp are encouraged to reserve their spot online as soon as possible by visiting oswegospeedway.com/schedule, clicking on Saturday, July 26, and selecting “Harborfest Camping.”

Celebrate Harborfest in comfort and convenience with a week-long stay at the Steel Palace!

For more information on Oswego Harborfest 2025, visit https://www.oswegoharborfest.com