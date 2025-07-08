Tanner Carrick Wins Midget Leg of Placerville Triple Crown

PETERSEN MEDIA

A busy Saturday night for Tanner Carrick saw the Lincoln, CA driver take part in all three legs of the Triple Crown at Placerville Speedway where he picked up the win in the Midget, and ran fifth in both the winged and non winged sprint car events.

“It was a pretty good night for us,” Tanner Carrick said. “I want to thank the Sarale family for the opportunity to run their Midget again, and I want to thank my guys for working so hard on both sprint cars.”

Lining up on the front row of the Midget feature alongside his Sarale Motorsports teammate, Carden Sarale, Carrick settled into second as he went to work on the slick bullring. Chasing after Sarale, Carrick kept him in shouting distance as he stalked his every move.

Holding strong in second, Carrick made his race winning move on the 20th lap, as he surged around Sarale to take over the top spot. Out in front, Carrick never looked back and picked up the first leg of the busy night, as he quickly returned to the track to line up on the front row of the Non-Wing feature.

Leading the USCS Non Wing field to green, Carrick looked like a he’d contend for the inaugural Triple Crown and bonus as he jumped out to the early lead again and went to work out front over Ryan Bernal and Shane Golobic on a very narrow track surface.

As the field got into traffic on the around the 12th lap, they began to move around and jockey for track position. On the 13th lap, Carrick had some help as he got moved off the racing surface and slipped back to ninth.

With a very good car underneath him, Carrick was able to rebound and get back to fourth, but his Triple Crown bid was dashed.

In his third and final feature of the night, Carrick rolled off from the fourth starting position in the 25-lap winged sprint car finale. With the track extremely worn out by the time the winged cars hit it for the race of the night, Carrick settled into fifth as the action got underway.

With passing tough as the track ultimately took areas of rubber, Carrick closed a very impressive night out with his second fifth place finish.

“I do think we had a good enough car to win the non winged race as well, but we had a little excursion that set us back,” Carrick said. “It wasn’t to bad of a night, and again a big thank you to all that made it possible.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, California Waterfowl, Interstate Oil, D.R. Horton, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Hanson Truss, TC Guide Service, Eddie’s Lincoln Auto Body, Simpson Strong-Tie, A&A Concrete Supply, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 33, Wins: 2, Top 5’s: 14, Top 10’s: 21

ON TAP: Tanner Carrick and the Carrick Motorsports team will be right back in action this Saturday night at Placerville Speedway where he will run both a winged and non-winged sprint cars as well as a USAC Western States Midget.

