INAUGURAL KENTUCKY SPRINT NATIONALS THIS WEEKEND

From High Limit Racing

Kubota High Limit Racing returns to action this weekend at Florence Speedway in Union, Kentucky for the inaugural Kentucky Sprint Nationals – the biggest sprint car race in the track’s history!

The series rolls into Kentucky with a new point leader, Aaron Reutzel and the No. 87 Ridge & Sons Racing team. He’ll be joined by defending series champion Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney and the High Rollers in the series’ first-ever race in the state.

Two nights of action are on tap, starting Friday, July 11 and culminating with the $20,000-to-win feature event on Saturday, July 12. Following the races on Friday night, stick around for the post-race party at the backstretch bar!

Two-day and single-day general admission and pit tickets are available online for pre-purchase now. General admission seating ranges from $5 for children 12 and under to $80 for a two-day adult ticket. Only fans who pre-purchase tickets online are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll!

Reserved tickets are only available to purchase at the track on race day. The top-10 rows in Sections A – J on the frontstretch are reserved.

Please note that bags are subject to search upon entering gates. Coolers, alcohol and stadium seats with backs are not permitted at Florence Speedway.

﻿

If you can’t join us for the inaugural Kentucky Sprint Nationals watch live on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.

What To Know Before You Go to the Diamond Classic (all times local):

Date: Friday, July 11 – Saturday, July 12

Pit Gate Opens: 3pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 5:30pm Friday; 4pm Saturday

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6:45pm

Hot Laps Begin: 7pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until opening ceremonies.

Heat Races Begin: 8pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are available for purchase online and at the track on race day.

Camping: Camping is free and offered on a first come – first served basis.