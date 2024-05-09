MUST SEE RACING OPENER SET TO KICK OFF 2024 SEASON AT BERLIN

From Must See Racing

May 9, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – After being postponed twice due to inclement weather, the Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts has its fingers crossed that Mother Nature will cooperate and let the series kick off its 2024 season Saturday night May 18th at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan.

The season opener was originally set for Sandusky Speedway, but twice was cancelled due to saturated grounds. As it stands now, this will be the third attempt to get the 2024 season championship kicked off.

The lineup of drivers already entered for this event is strong and may be one of the strongest field of cars seen at an MSR opener in many years. Defending MSR champion Jason Blonde and multi-time MSR 2024 feature winners Davey Hamilton Jr. and Jimmy McCune headline a stout field of cars.

The winner of the 30-lap feature will take home $4000 and has attracted drivers from several states. Former Little 500 winners Jeff Bloom and Bobby Santos III are among those already entered. This will be round I of the Fast Car Dash mini-series.

Other drivers of interest entered include Teddy Alberts, Tom Geren, Rick Holley, Bobby Komisarski, Ryan Litt, Kevin Mingus, Tommy Nichols, Charlie Schultz, Joe Speakman, and Dorman Snyder.

Joe Liguori is also entered. Liguori Is coming off his $10,000 victory in the March 2nd co-sanctioned MSR-Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series event.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. of the “Bachelor” 22 fame is also entered. The former Indy 500 starter will be making only his third start in a winged pavement sprint car since last December. Luyendyk Jr. has tentative plans to compete at most MSR events in 2024.

