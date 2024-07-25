Smith Titanium Ups the Heat Race Ante For 29th Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by Your Life Iowa and Country Builders Construction

PETERSEN MEDIA

As the 29th Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by Your Life Iowa and Country Builders Construction draws closer, sponsor money and added bonuses continue to roll in and longtime supporters of the event, Smith Titanium, have upped the ante for the event as heat races will now be even more lucrative.

“Smith Titanium has been a fantastic supporter of our event for years, and we are thrilled to have them back on board in 2024 as the have beefed up their heat race sponsorship,” Terry McCarl said. “Stevie Smith is a racer, and it is no surprise that his product has the racer in mind, and I’m honored he continues to use our event to give back.”

In 2023 heat races were already lucrative as they were valued and just over $2000 to win in product bonuses and cash. In 2024, Smith Titanium is handing out their signature brake system to each heat race winner bumping the value of each heat win over $3000 with their system retailing at over $2800.

This system will provide each winner everything they need to switch their brake system over as it includes the inboard titanium rotor, inboard BIG radial mount caliper, splined rotor hub, ti bolts for tie wire, two sets of inboard pads, and one rear inboard brake line with banjo and straight fittings.

If a fast qualifier intends on taking home the goods, they will have to do it from the third row as the 29th Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Pres by Your Life Iowa and Country Builders Construction will utilize the Knoxville Raceway weekly format with heat races inverted by six, and the point structure used to determine the feature line up and foot-race drivers.

“We love sprint car racing,” Stevie Smith of Smith Titanium said. “Terry McCarl puts on a great show and it has been extremely successful over years. We want to support him, his team, and all of the racers that show up and compete.”

Smith Titanium is a company whose parts are built by racers and with the racers in mind. With over 31 years of racing experience, Stevie Smith came from a time where racers built their own parts. He took that experience to make Smith Titanium what it is today.

The industry leader in titanium products, Smith Titanium manufactures their titanium nuts and bolts with top notch American bar, and can produce about 1400 fasteners daily. Smith Titanium takes pride in the fact that all of their parts are built in house in United States and parts are tested before hitting the market.

As we continue to count down to the 29th running of this prestigious event, the sponsorship and bonuses continue to roll in, so fans, drivers, and teams are encouraged to check back in for our latest announcements in the coming days.

Priding itself on being a family friendly event, The Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by Your Life Iowa and Country Builders Construction again offers the budget friendly Infield Pass option that allows families to walk or drive into the infield with their own food and beverage for the low cost of $25 if you purchase in advance, or $30 on the day of the event.

From the singing of the National Anthem to the waiving of the checkered flag, The Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by Your Life Iowa continues to pride itself on continually giving back to the fans as well as the competitors. From kid’s toys to 2000 hats, shirts and koozies, the team will continue to make the night memorable for fans of all ages. The Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge team also was able to obtain 50 Pizzas from Casey’s General Store to provide to each team that singed in at the pit gate.

The 2023 running of the race saw Australian standout, James McFadden race his Roth Motorsports entry to the win as he took home over $25,000 in cash and prizes.

Heat race wins were also lucrative as over $2000 was paid out in cash and prizes thanks in part to the good people at SmithTI, Ultra Shield, HRP, Elite Wings, SkinFusionFX, and Dingus Lounge.

Other prizes that were given away were courtesy of Sander Engineering, KSE, Chalk Stix, Pro Shocks, Snap On, Hoosier, Hoseheads, Sprint Car Unlimited, and the Rens Family.

As of now, the 29th Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Presented by Your Life Iowa and Country Builders Construction will offer the 410ci winner $21,000 to win, and $1000 to start the feature event. Along with winged 410 Sprint Cars, the Sea Foam Race Saver Sprint Cars will also be on the card.

The 410 Sprint Cars will be required to use the Knoxville legal muffler, while the Sea Foam Race Saver 305’s have no muffler rule.

General Admission ticket prices are as follows and are currently available at www.oskychallenges.com, or by calling our office 515-957-0020- Adults $35 and Kids 12 and under $15.

Reserved Seating (top 5 rows of grandstand) is available for $40 a seat ($15 for kids 12 and under), and these can only be purchased by calling the office at 515-957-0020.

Infield Party Passes are $25 if purchased in advance or $30 on race day. To purchase the discounted pass, call 515-957-0020,

The Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by Your Life Iowa is also proud to be a part of the FloRacing family. As much as fans are encouraged to attend the event in person and attending a party and having a race break out, the FRC is happy to have a back up option for fans to view the event on FloRacing.

Front Row Challenge Ent. would like to thank Sage Fruit, Your Life Iowa, Sea Foam Motor Treatment, Dingus Lounge, Elite Wings, Chalk Stix, Country Builders Construction, Deberg Concrete, Priority Aviation, Smith Titanium, Housby Mack, Kraig Ford, Oskaloosa True Value, McKay Group, MyRacePass, Wilwood Brakes, HRP, Speedway Motors, KSE, Hoosier, Schoenfeld, Saldana Tanks, Hoseheads, Snap-On, Ultra Shield, Sprint Car Unlimited, Skin Fusion FX, Taso’s Steakhouse, JG, Octane Ink, and Pro Shocks for their support.

JOIN THE TEAM- Any marketing partners interested in getting involved with Front Row Challenge Enterprise, LLC, please reach out to 515-957-0020.