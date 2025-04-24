Persistent Rainfall, Wet Forecast Postpones ASCS National Tour at RPM Speedway

By Jordan Delucia

CRANDALL, TX (April 24, 2025) — Persistent rainfall through the beginning of the week, coupled with more wet weather forecasted Thursday–Saturday has led American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) and RPM Speedway officials to postpone Friday and Saturday’s ASCS National Tour events.

Officials are currently working on reschedule dates that work for all parties. Once determined, those dates will be shared with the public.

Next on the schedule, the ASCS National Tour is set for a weekend in Kentucky Friday–Saturday, May 9–10, for back-to-back events at Windy Hollow Speedway and Paducah International Raceway.

Tickets for both events will be sold at the track on race day. Advance sale tickets for Windy Hollow are available for purchase at the link below. If you can’t be there, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

