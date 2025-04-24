Great Lakes Super Sprints Roll to I-96 Speedway Friday

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – The second race of the 2025 season for the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP (GLSS) takes the Best in the Midwest to Lake Odessa, Michigan’s I-96 Speedway. Directly located off Interstate 96 in western Michigan, I-96 Speedway is one of the biggest and fastest stops on the 2025 Tour. Some of the GLSS greats have mastered I-96, while other superstars of the series have struggled to find a way to earn greatness at the 4/10ths mile oval.

Last season’s planned April appearance at I-96 Speedway was washed away by Mother Nature, who appears to be getting her act together for this weekend’s contest. The first race at I-96 in 2024 was in May and saw 2018 GLSS Champion, Dustin Daggett hold off I-96 Speedway foe, Jared Horstman for the win. Craig Mintz took the Ragged Edge Racing team to third, while Stambaugh and Dalman rounded out the top five. When the series returned in July, Michigan Motorsports Hall of Fame driver, Jason Blonde held off 2021 champion, Ryan Ruhl for his first career GLSS win. The August race brought Mintz to Victory Lane ahead of Daggett and Keith Sheffer, Jr.

The start of the 2025 season was thrilling Saturday night at Crystal Motor Speedway. After Ryan Turner broke the track record by nearly three-tenths-of-a-second, Jared Horstman took another tenth-of-a-second off the record in his heat race. Horstman went on to lead 24 of the 25 laps that went green-to-checkered after two cautions on the opening lap.

Thanks to his Saturday night win, Horstman now draws even with Dustin Daggett for all-time wins with GLSS at 26. Since 2016, 36 features have been completed at I-96, of them, Daggett and Horstman have 16 wins between them; eight each. Horstman and Daggett are both two-time GLSS Champions, thanks to Daggett’s Ohio CAT Division Championship in 2024.

Advanced tickets are available at www.GreatLakesSuperSprints.com. Fans who can’t make it to I-96 Speedway Friday night can catch all the action live at www.GreatLakesSprints.Tv. In addition to the Great Lakes Super Sprints, Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Street Stocks, and Compacts will be in action.

