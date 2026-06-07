Heavy-Hearted Haudenschild Claims Thrilling Plymouth Victory

By Alex Nieten

PLYMOUTH, WI (Saturday, June 6) – Sheldon Haudenschild suited up and got behind the wheel with a heavy heart Saturday night.

He and his wife Zan sadly lost their beloved dog Pella in the morning after giving her a full and fun life over the years. Haudenschild fought through a flood of emotion to come and do his job with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Plymouth Dirt Track. And he not only showed up; he won one for Pella.

A record crowd jammed into the Wisconsin track, and the best Sprint Car drivers in the world gave the fans a treat. Early on it was David Gravel and Michael “Buddy” Kofoid trading blows for the top spot. The two winningest drivers on tour this year went back and forth with sliders, crossovers, and lane swaps in a dramatic duel.

But disaster struck for Gravel late as he clipped a rut in Turn 4 while finishing a slide job and sent the Big Game Motorsports No. 2 hard into the wall. The impact caused severe rear-end damage and ended his night early.

The resulting caution set up a seven-lap shootout to the finish, and it was Haudenschild’s time to shine. After slipping back as far as eighth early in the race, he’d scratched and clawed his way up to second as the KCP Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 18 came to life. The Wooster, OH native glued his car to the bottom and motored by Kofoid with five laps to go. Kofoid had no answer as Haudenschild cruised to an emotional victory.

“Man, what an up and down race that was for me,” Haudenschild said. “I went from fourth to seventh pretty quick, and I was just struggling to keep it up there at the beginning of the race. Hats off to (Kyle) Ripper and Adam (Clark) and Dauson (Heitritter). What a day, man. I lost my dog this morning right here in the driveway of the track. It’s been a tough day.

“I feel like we’ve been really close to winning these races. The 83 and 2 are just really good right now. I kind of knew when I got back to him that my car was definitely good enough, and I could move around. I think Buddy was floating the top a little bit, and I kind of tried that. Yeah, I was just able to move around. Ripper did a really good job with this car.”

Haudenschild snapped a 21-race winless drought with Saturday’s score as he picked up his second victory of the season and the 48th of his career with The Greatest Show on Dirt. He’s the fourth different winner through four visits to Plymouth for the World of Outlaws. Plymouth became the 29th different track where Haudenschild has went to Victory Lane with the Series and third in the state of Wisconsin.

Kofoid came home second for his 11th podium of the season in the Roth Motorsports No. 83.

Garet Williamson rounded out the podium in the Fischer Motorsports No. 23 to notch his best finish of the season and extend his current streak of top 10s to four.

Cole Macedo and Carson Macedo completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Carson Macedo clocked his first Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night in 2026.

David Gravel grabbed his 11th Simpson Quick Time of 2026 in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Kasey Jedrzejek (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Cole Macedo (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Donny Schatz (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Garet Williamson (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to David Gravel.

Gravel also topped the Toyota Dash.

Joel Myers Jr. won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Carson Macedo marched from 16th to fifth to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Joe B. Miller was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Kasey Jedrzejek was the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

David Gravel set the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to David Gravel.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars head to Sun Prairie, WI’s Angell Park Speedway on Sunday, June 7 for the Ted Johnson Memorial Race. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson[5]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo[7]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo[16]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[14]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 8. 85J-Logan Julien[13]; 9. 7S-Chris Windom[15]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz[6]; 11. 19-Joel Myers Jr[21]; 12. 17-Spencer Bayston[20]; 13. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[8]; 14. 27-Emerson Axsom[9]; 15. 51-Ashton Torgerson[23]; 16. 16C-Skylar Gee[18]; 17. 92-Zach Daum[11]; 18. 28M-Conner Morrell[10]; 19. 15K-Creed Kemenah[22]; 20. 8-Will Gerrits[19]; 21. (DNF) 2-David Gravel[1]; 22. (DNF) 7A-Will Armitage[17]; 23. (DNF) 17B-Bill Balog[12]; 24. (DNF) 25T-Travis Arenz[24]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[2]; 2. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4]; 3. 51-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 4. 25T-Travis Arenz[1]; 5. 26R-Preston Ruh[7]; 6. 25-Danny Schlafer[6]; 7. 4-Alex Pokorski[5]; 8. 87A-Austin Hartmann[10]; 9. 26T-Tyler Tischendorf[9]; 10. 99-Tyler Brabant[13]; 11. 55P-Brady Portschy[12]; 12. (DNF) 9-Tommy Colburn[8]; 13. (DNS) 68-Dave Uttech

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson[5]; 6. 15-Donny Schatz[7]; 7. 2C-Cole Macedo[6]; 8. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[8]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]; 2. 2-David Gravel[1]; 3. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]; 4. 85J-Logan Julien[4]; 5. 7A-Will Armitage[6]; 6. 19-Joel Myers Jr[5]; 7. 4-Alex Pokorski[7]; 8. 26T-Tyler Tischendorf[8]; 9. 99-Tyler Brabant[9]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 3. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]; 5. 16C-Skylar Gee[5]; 6. 25T-Travis Arenz[3]; 7. 25-Danny Schlafer[7]; 8. 87A-Austin Hartmann[8]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 15-Donny Schatz[2]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 3. 92-Zach Daum[4]; 4. 7S-Chris Windom[3]; 5. 8-Will Gerrits[6]; 6. 51-Ashton Torgerson[7]; 7. 26R-Preston Ruh[8]; 8. (DNF) 68-Dave Uttech[5]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 5. 17-Spencer Bayston[5]; 6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]; 7. 9-Tommy Colburn[7]; 8. 55P-Brady Portschy[8]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 11.386[10]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo, 11.388[9]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 11.447[18]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson, 11.452[2]; 5. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 11.462[25]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller, 11.496[4]; 7. 15-Donny Schatz, 11.516[20]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.536[16]; 9. 27-Emerson Axsom, 11.564[21]; 10. 25T-Travis Arenz, 11.567[17]; 11. 7S-Chris Windom, 11.573[3]; 12. 83-Michael Kofoid, 11.608[14]; 13. 85J-Logan Julien, 11.617[24]; 14. 28M-Conner Morrell, 11.624[28]; 15. 92-Zach Daum, 11.628[8]; 16. 41-Carson Macedo, 11.680[29]; 17. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 11.680[15]; 18. 16C-Skylar Gee, 11.687[19]; 19. 68-Dave Uttech, 11.703[6]; 20. 17-Spencer Bayston, 11.713[7]; 21. 7A-Will Armitage, 11.715[30]; 22. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 11.724[11]; 23. 8-Will Gerrits, 11.742[12]; 24. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 11.804[32]; 25. 4-Alex Pokorski, 11.867[22]; 26. 25-Danny Schlafer, 11.890[26]; 27. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 11.919[31]; 28. 9-Tommy Colburn, 11.927[1]; 29. 26T-Tyler Tischendorf, 11.963[13]; 30. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 12.011[27]; 31. 26R-Preston Ruh, 12.098[33]; 32. 55P-Brady Portschy, 12.114[5]; 33. 99-Tyler Brabant, 12.541[23]

Plymouth 360 Results

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 35-Ben Schmidt[6]; 2. 14J-Joseph Hintz[3]; 3. 63K-Kevin Karnitz[1]; 4. 69S-TJ Smith[2]; 5. 68T-Tyler Davis[14]; 6. 57-Tristan Furseth[4]; 7. 69-Bill Taylor[7]; 8. 22B-Brandon Berth[13]; 9. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach[17]; 10. 15-Carter Chevalier[10]; 11. 20W-Weston Finke[19]; 12. 59-Ethon Stear[15]; 13. 11-Tony Wondra[18]; 14. 37Z-Jake Zimmerman[11]; 15. 59S-Hayden Schmuhl[20]; 16. 5-Chad Stouthamer[12]; 17. (DNF) 24-Scott Conger[9]; 18. (DNF) 2-Christopher Clayton[8]; 19. (DNF) 67-Josh Walter[5]; 20. (DNF) 3BK-Billy Kreutz[21]; 21. (DNF) 54G-Scott Grissom[16]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Tristan Furseth[4]; 2. 69-Bill Taylor[1]; 3. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[2]; 4. 5-Chad Stouthamer[3]; 5. 22B-Brandon Berth[5]; 6. 68T-Tyler Davis[7]; 7. 20W-Weston Finke[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14J-Joseph Hintz[1]; 2. 63K-Kevin Karnitz[3]; 3. 35-Ben Schmidt[4]; 4. 2-Christopher Clayton[5]; 5. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach[2]; 6. 59-Ethon Stear[6]; 7. 11-Tony Wondra[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 69S-TJ Smith[1]; 2. 67-Josh Walter[3]; 3. 24-Scott Conger[2]; 4. 15-Carter Chevalier[4]; 5. 37Z-Jake Zimmerman[6]; 6. 54G-Scott Grissom[5]; 7. 59S-Hayden Schmuhl[7]

Qualifying 1: 1. 57-Tristan Furseth, 12.592[3]; 2. 5-Chad Stouthamer, 12.745[1]; 3. 3BK-Billy Kreutz, 12.759[6]; 4. 69-Bill Taylor, 12.814[2]; 5. 22B-Brandon Berth, 12.942[5]; 6. 20W-Weston Finke, 13.402[7]; 7. 68T-Tyler Davis, 13.402[4]

Qualifying 2: 1. 35-Ben Schmidt, 12.584[4]; 2. 63K-Kevin Karnitz, 12.606[5]; 3. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach, 12.735[1]; 4. 14J-Joseph Hintz, 12.910[7]; 5. 2-Christopher Clayton, 12.924[2]; 6. 59-Ethon Stear, 13.028[3]; 7. 11-Tony Wondra, 13.240[6]

Qualifying 3: 1. 15-Carter Chevalier, 12.626[4]; 2. 67-Josh Walter, 12.691[1]; 3. 24-Scott Conger, 12.975[3]; 4. 69S-TJ Smith, 13.117[5]; 5. 54G-Scott Grissom, 13.168[6]; 6. 37Z-Jake Zimmerman, 13.209[2]; 7. 59S-Hayden Schmuhl, 13.450[7]