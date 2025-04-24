Great Lakes Super Sprints Announces Video Streaming for 2025

From Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – Officials with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP are proud to announce the launch of GreatLakesSprints.Tv, the official streaming home of the Great Lakes Family of Sprint Cars in 2025. GreatLakesSprints.Tv will primarily stream Great Lakes Super Sprints events in 2025 along with select events for the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, and Great Lakes Lightning Sprints.

A member of the Speed Sport TV platform, GreatLakesSprints.Tv offers fans a chance to catch the thrill of GLSS events at tracks they’ve never seen before. When the Great Lakes Super Sprints are in a new market, a track that’s out of range for a fan to travel to, or they simply can’t make it to the track, GreatLakesSprints.Tv will cover all aspects of the show from Hot Laps through the final feature event of the night.

“This has been a three to four year process,” said Great Lakes Sprints owner, Barry Marlow. “I’m beyond excited for the opportunities it gives us to promote our tracks and our drivers.”

Pay-Per-View and Monthly Subscription options will be available for fans to keep up with their favorite drivers or the Series in general. Signing up is free, and fans who miss the live production of a nightly event can purchase the On-Demand video anytime.

Due to pre-existing streaming contracts and streaming restrictions in place at select Great Lakes Super Sprints partner-tracks, broadcast rights may be restricted. Those details will be released ahead of the event.

For more information on streaming for the Great Lakes Super Sprints, log onto www.GreatLakesSprints.Tv. Learn more about the Great Lakes Super Sprints at GreatLakesSprints.com. Follow GLSS on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.