HUNT, LEFFLER, PIERCE TO LITTLE 500 HALL OF FAME

(ANDERSON, IND.) Three key individuals will be inducted into the Little 500 Hall of Fame during the 35th annual induction ceremony on Wednesday evening, May 21. This year’s class includes two drivers and one team owner/race sponsor.

Tony Hunt of Fair Oaks, California competed in 11 Little 500’s from 2002 to 2013 and was honored as Rookie of the Year in 2002. Hunt scored three podium finishes including a runner-up finish in 2003. In 2012 Hunt earned the pole position aboard the No. 56 sprinter fielded by Mike Phulps.

Greg Leffler, a native of St. Paul, Indiana, was the 1981 Little 500 winner in one of the most dominating performances in race history. Driving the No. 43 sprinter owned by Sherman Armstrong, Leffler earned the pole position and then led throughout the early stages of the race. After regaining the race lead on lap 186 Leffler was never headed, ultimately leading 330 total laps and cruising to a 12-lap margin of victory.

Sam Pierce, a native of Muncie, Indiana, has been active for more than 20 years in multiple roles at the Little 500. His role as team owner began in 2004 and in the ensuing years the team earned three top-5 finishes with drivers Aaron Pierce, Joey Schmidt, Austin Nemire, and Mickey Kempgens. The team earned two pole positions (2006, 2011) with Aaron Pierce. Sam Pierce Chevrolet, located in Daleville, Indiana, has also served extensively as a sponsor at several Little 500-related events.

The induction ceremony will take place at Anderson Speedway on Wednesday evening, May 21 in the fan pavilion. A social hour begins at 5 p.m., with dinner provided by Tin Plate Fine Foods at 6 p.m. Inductions will immediately follow.

Tickets for the ceremony are available at https://www.showpass.com/little-500-hall-of-fame/ or by calling Anderson Speedway at (765) 642-0206. Armbands purchased for Wednesday’s practice session will also grant entrance to the induction ceremony and dinner.

Founded in 1990, the Little 500 Hall of Fame is a 501(c) organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the history of the Little 500 sprint car race held annually at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway.