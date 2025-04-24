USAC KOKOMO MIDGET GP SHIFTS TO SATURDAY-SUNDAY, APRIL 26-27

From USAC

Kokomo, Indiana (April 24, 2024)………The dates for this weekend’s Kokomo Grand Prix have been shifted by one day and will now run on Saturday and Sunday, April 26-27.

With forecasts calling for rain on the originally scheduled date of Friday, the decision has been made to contest the complete event with two consecutive nights of full programs for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway.

The Kokomo Grand Prix will feature the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and Kokomo Sprint Cars on each night at the 1/4-mile dirt oval. On both nights, the pits will open at 3pm Eastern with the grandstands opening at 3pm. The drivers meeting is set for 5:30pm with cars hitting the track at 6pm followed by hot laps, qualifying and racing.

Adult general admission tickets for each night of the Kokomo Grand Prix are $30 with kids age 12 and under free. Pit passes are $40 for all ages each night.

The field will feature the likes of 2019 Kokomo Grand Prix winner Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.), plus 2022 Kokomo Indiana Midget Week winner Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.) and 2024 Kokomo Indiana Midget Week winner Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.).

Pursley, the reigning series champ will also be joined in the field by 2023 champion Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) as well as 2020 USAC Silver Crown and 2022-2023 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Champion Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), just to name a few.

Past Kokomo Grand Prix feature winners include Rico Abreu (2014 twice), Darren Hagen (2015), Brady Bacon (2017 twice), Tyler Courtney (2018-19), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2019), Emerson Axsom (2021) and Chris Windom (2021).

Both nights of the event can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.