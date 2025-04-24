Busy May Packs in 13 Races, Return to Canada, PA Posse Rivalry Rekindled

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (April 23, 2025) – It’s going to be a busy month of May for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

There’s a little bit of everything on the agenda as the year nears summer. Next month will be jam-packed with action as The Greatest Show on Dirt is set to take on 13 races ­– including iconic Ohio venues, Sprint Car racing’s best rivalry renewed, a long-awaited return to Canada, and closing it out with a weekend in North Dakota. There’s plenty of reason for excitement when the calendar turns the page to May.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead:

Eldora Speedway | #LetsRaceTwo (May 2-3): The most visited track in World of Outlaws history is up first. The tour heads to the high speeds of Rossburg, OH’s Eldora Speedway on May’s opening weekend. They’ll meet up with the USAC National Sprint Cars to give fans the best of both worlds at #LetsRaceTwo. The pair of races will be the 240th and 241st in Series history at “The House that Earl Built.”

Ohio’s own Sheldon Haudenschild topped Friday’s Feature a year ago. Then Saturday served up a thriller with David Gravel and Donny Schatz trading the lead in the final laps before Gravel prevailed. Schatz’s 18 World of Outlaws victories at Eldora rank third most all-time.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Lincoln Speedway | Gettysburg Clash (May 6): The World of Outlaws face off with the Pennsylvania Posse for the first time in 2025 in the scenic Pigeon Hills as Abbottstown, PA’s Lincoln Speedway is the site for the Gettysburg Clash. The midweek battle will mark the 55th visit to The Fabulous Lincoln Speedway for The Greatest Show on Dirt.

The World of Outlaws swept two nights at Lincoln in 2024. David Gravel took May’s Gettysburg Clash to give Tod Quiring 100 Series wins as an owner. Then, Donny Schatz beat the Posse when the tour returned in October.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Williams Grove Speedway | HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup (May 9-10): After Lincoln, the World of Outlaws and PA Posse rivalry shifts venues to the famed Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA. The two sides square off for two nights, going after bragging rights and possession of the Morgan Cup.

The Cup currently resides at Williams Grove thanks to one of the biggest upsets in Series history. Liverpool, PA’s T.J. Stutts stunned the Sprint Car world by holding off David Gravel for his first World of Outlaws win. Chants of “T-J!” roared from the front straightaway grandstands as Stutts celebrated.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Ohsweken Speedway | Federated Auto Parts Showdown (May 14-15): After eight long years exclusively on U.S. soil, the World of Outlaws will finally return to Canada. Ontario’s Ohsweken Speedway is the destination as the world’s best Sprint Car drivers make the trip across the northern border for the first time since 2017. The two nights of midweek action culminate in a $20,000 finale.

Logan Schuchart claimed the most recent Series visit to Ohsweken. Nobody owns more checkered flags from the Canadian facility than Donny Schatz’s four. Ohsweken is also home to two of Tony Stewart’s three career World of Outlaws wins.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Cornwall Motor Speedway | Cornwall Clash (May 18): The Canada trip isn’t over when Ohsweken wraps up. Before the tour heads back across the border, a Sunday visit to Long Sault, ON’s Cornwall Motor Speedway awaits. The World of Outlaws have made two previous stops at Cornwall, and this year’s will be the first since 2014.

Both previous nights at Cornwall belonged to Donny Schatz as he and Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing were victorious in 2012. They followed it up with another win two years later.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Attica Raceway Park | Attica Sprint Car Showdown (May 23): An all Ohio Memorial Day weekend kicks off with a northern visit to Attica Raceway Park. It’s the first of two stops at the “Buckeye State” 1/3 mile as the Series returns in July for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid claimed a thriller last May when he slid Carson Macedo in the final set of corners coming to the checkered flag. Then, in July, David Gravel made his way to Victory Lane at “The Doty.”

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Sharon Speedway | Sharon Sprint Car Showdown (May 24): The second stop of the weekend is northeast Ohio’s Sharon Speedway. Like Attica, it’s the opener for a pair of dates on the schedule as the World of Outlaws head back on Sept. 27 for the final Ohio stop of the year.

David Gravel got the win in May last year at Dave Blaney’s track before Mother Nature spoiled the fun in September. Sharon has seen nine different winners through 14 previous World of Outlaws Features.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Atomic Speedway | Chillicothe Classic (May 26): The three-race Ohio stay wraps up in the state’s southern region at Atomic Speedway on Memorial Day. The high-banked Ohio oval has hosted a dozen previous World of Outlaws races.

David Gravel and Sheldon Haudenschild split Friday and Saturday Features at the Chillicothe, OH dirt track in 2024. There’ll be one shot at Atomic Victory Lane this time around. Donny Schatz has won a third of the races in Series history there with four Atomic trophies in his collection.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

River Cities Speedway | Gerdau presents the First Leg of the Northern Tour (May 30): It’s a long drive north once the Ohio weekend concludes as River Cities Speedway opens two nights in North Dakota. The bullring routinely produces some of the most exciting, wheel-to-wheel racing of the year for the World of Outlaws.

The Series has competed at the Grand Forks, ND oval 33 previous times, and Donny Schatz leads the “W” category by a wide margin with a dozen wins at the track in his home state. The two 2024 visits belonged to Giovanni Scelzi and Carson Macedo.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

Red River Valley Speedway | Ellingson presents the Rumble on the Red (May 31): The busy month closes out on the final day of May with a stop at West Fargo, ND’s Red River Valley Speedway. It’s been a regular stop of the tour since the Series debut in 1981, and Red River Valley’s 69 World of Outlaws races rank in a tie for the eighth most all-time.

To no surprise, Sprint Car legends Steve Kinser and Sammy Swindell have had the most success there with “The King” claiming 16 checkered flags and Swindell’s tally at 14. Carson Macedo topped last August’s event to complete a North Dakota weekend sweep of both River Cities and Red River Valley.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/the-month-ahead-busy-may-packs-in-13-races-return-to-canada-pa-posse-rivalry-rekindled/

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners. Official partners include, NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Federated Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Real American Beer (Official Beer), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : AMKUS, ARP (Automotive Racing Products), CASM Safety Products, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, FIREBULL, Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, J&J Auto Racing, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, SPA Technique, WELD Racing, and WIX Filters.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.