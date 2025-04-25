Williams Grove Cancels April 25

From Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Rains expected to hit the area earlier in the evening than originally projected have caused Williams Grove Speedway officials to cancel the April 25 racing program.

The decision was made at noon, allowing fans and drivers to make alternate plans.

The make-up Dirty Deeds 25 feature for 358 sprints held over from April 4 will now be run next week, May 2 along with a full program of action for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints and the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints.

Williams Grove Speedway will spin off Shiloh Paving & Excavating Night featuring a World of Outlaws Tune-Up race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints coming up next Friday night, paying $6,000 to win.

Williams Grove Speedway has infused $3,000 into each of the three outlaws tune-ups to be contested in 2025, with the increased cash to be doled out starting with the fourth finishing position.

