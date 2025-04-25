Placerville Speedway cancels April 26th event due to weather

From Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…With unfavorable weather conditions and the chance of rain remaining in the forecast, Placerville Speedway has made the decision to cancel tomorrow’s scheduled event for April 26th.

With things looking much better next week, the track now gets ready for the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Redwood on May 2nd and 3rd.

Both nights showcase Winged 360 Sprint Cars and the Non-Winged Ultimate Sprint Car Series. Camping is available at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

