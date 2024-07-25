INDIANA SUMMER! USAC SPRINTS FACE 37TH ﻿INDIANA SPRINT WEEK JULY 26-AUG 3

By Richie Murray
Speedway, Indiana (July 24, 2024)………Since 1988, midsummer in the Hoosier State has been the focal point for drivers, teams and the throngs of race fans from around the world who converge on Indiana for a weeklong extravaganza of sprint car racing unlike any other.
For the 37th straight season, and the 29th under USAC sanction, NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing provides a sensational slate of dirt tracks and drivers from across the nation vying to become the next to conquer one of the most grueling, yet rewarding adventures of the year.
Lincoln Park Speedway will host the ISW opener for the first time since 2001 on Friday, July 26. From there, the tour travels to Kokomo Speedway on July 27, followed by dates at Lawrenceburg Speedway on July 28, Circle City Raceway on July 31, the Terre Haute Action Track on August 1, Bloomington Speedway on August 2 and the finale at Tri-State Speedway on August 3.
Seven events across nine nights await for one of the most anticipated events on the annual motorsports calendar. And here are six storylines to keep yourself affixed to!
CHOCK FULL OF CHAMPS
Six past USAC Indiana Sprint Week champions are vying for another title in 2024: Brady Bacon, Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Chase Stockon, C.J. Leary and Robert Ballou.
Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) enters this week as the defending ISW champion, after also winning in 2016, and is shooting to become the first back-to-back ISW titlist since Bryan Clauson in 2013-14.
Grant (Ione, Calif.) collected the ISW title in 2022 and has finished inside the top-five of the ISW points in each of the past five seasons since 2019.
Like Bacon, Thomas (Cullman, Ala.) also comes in as a two-time ISW champion in 2017 and 2021. And like Grant, Thomas also scored his very first career USAC National Sprint Car feature win during Indiana Sprint Week back in 2012.
Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) has captured victories in both the opening and closing races of ISW during his career. He locked down an ISW championship in 2020 with KO Motorsports just after joining the team.
Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) tripled up in 2019 with an Eastern Storm crown followed by an Indiana Sprint Week title and the USAC National Sprint Car championship all in a single season.
In 2015, Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) experienced one of the most masterful seasons of all-time in USAC National Sprint Car competition, winning 13 times while also grabbing an Indiana Sprint Week title en route to the season championship.
SEASON ON THE BRINK
However, there are several drivers in wait who are seeking to earn their first USAC Indiana Sprint Week championship, four of whom currently reside inside the top-10 of the USAC National Sprint Car points.
USAC point leader Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) has won each of his past three USAC National Sprint Car starts, and now eyes his fourth-in-a-row this Friday at Lincoln Park. Rick Hood was the most recent driver to win four-in-a-row with the series back in 1985. Seavey has already won 10 features this season, and in 2021, won three-in-a-row during ISW to finish a career best third in the standings.
Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.) looks to join the ranks of first-time Indiana Sprint Week winners after capturing his first USAC National Sprint Car points-paying victory earlier this season at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway.
Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) corralled a feature victory in his debut ISW run in 2022 at Lincoln Park and is coming off a recent championship during USAC’s Eastern Storm tour through Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) ranks sixth all-time in Indiana Sprint Week feature wins with seven, but now turns his focus toward an ISW title after tying a career-best points finish of fourth in 2023.
HOOSIER HYSTERIA HOPEFULS
Like Pursley, a number of others are zeroed in on breaking through for a first career USAC Indiana Sprint Week feature triumph this week after notching at least one previous USAC National Sprint Car score.
Pursley ran through his first ISW experience in 2023, finishing 14th in the standings. His new ride for 2024, the Team AZ Racing No. 21AZ, put a “w” on the board as a first-time ISW winner at Lincoln Park in 2023 with Jake Swanson as their driver.
Briggs Danner (Allentown, Pa.), a stalwart of the USAC East Coast circuit, has been superb in 2024 on the USAC national trail. In June, he earned his first career USAC National Sprint Car win in his home state at Grandview Speedway. He led the initial 14 laps and finished second a year ago during the ISW round at Bloomington.
Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) has participated in Indiana Sprint Week for more than two decades. A victory would mean the world to the veteran racer who’s won in a wide variety of racecars, and twice with the USAC National Sprints, including last September in Arkansas.
MAKING THE FIRST ONE A BIG ONE
Twenty drivers have won their first career USAC National Sprint Car feature during Indiana Sprint Week.
It’s a list that includes the likes of Brad Marvel, Brad Fox, Bill Rose, Derek Davidson, Terry Pletch, Cory Kruseman, Bud Kaeding, A.J. Anderson, Brady Short, Jeff Bland Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Blake Fitzpatrick, Casey Riggs, Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Aaron Farney, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins, Brent Beauchamp and Carson Short.
It’s an occasion that hasn’t occurred in more than eight years, since the 2016 season, but could become a forefront storyline throughout the week if one of these names were to pop up at the top of the running order.
Ricky Lewis (Camarillo, Calif.) has twice garnered fourth place finishes with USAC this season, and four finishes inside the top-six, all of which have occurred on Indiana soil. He’s already won eight sprint car races in Indiana outside of USAC competition, five of which include three different tracks on the ISW schedule: Lincoln Park, Lawrenceburg and Circle City.
Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.) has come within a whisker of winning his first career USAC National Sprint Car feature, and recently just notched a top-five result with USAC at Lincoln Park to start off the month of July.
Anton Hernandez (Arlington, Texas) has won on the local level in Indiana and will be behind the wheel of the orange No. 5 owned by the Baldwin-Fox Racing team which won the 2011 and 2018 ISW titles with driver Chris Windom. Joey Amantea (Mount Pocono, Pa.) has led laps in USAC competition this year and will even have a Jeff Gordon throwback scheme to mark his second career ISW experience.
Making not only his Indiana Sprint Week debut, but also his USAC National Sprint Car debut is Kale Drake (Collinsville, Okla.). The 2024 Chili Bowl Rookie of the Year has been among the top Rookies with the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship this season, ranking ninth in points with a pair of top-fives. Drake will drive the 2B Racing No. 2B, which Levi Jones drove to the 2004 ISW title.
MIND ON THE POINTS & POINTS ON THE MIND
Unquestionably, Logan Seavey has been on a tear of late, and thus, leads the USAC National Sprint Car standings by a 62-point margin, and has held the top position since February.
With seven races across nine nights during ISW, things can turn on a dime with one bad night here or there, or conversely, stringing together consistent fine runs throughout the week.
Now Seavey is laser-focused on emerging from the week unscathed and coming out of the other side of ISW with a firmer grip on the season long title.
In 14 of the 28 Indiana Sprint Weeks held under USAC sanction since 1996, one driver has entered ISW as the USAC National Sprint Car point leader, left ISW as the point leader and wound up as the champion at year’s end: Brian Tyler (1996 & 1997), Dave Darland (1999), Tony Elliott (2000), Tracy Hines (2002), J.J. Yeley (2003), Jay Drake (2004), Levi Jones (2009-2010-2011), Brady Bacon (2016 & 2021), C.J. Leary (2019) and Justin Grant (2022).
On six other occasions, a driver entered and exited ISW as the USAC National Sprint Car point leader but wound up short of the USAC national title at the close of the season: Kevin Thomas (1998), Dave Darland (2001), Levi Jones (2008), Jon Stanbrough (2012) and Justin Grant (2017 & 2020).
Five other times, a driver entered ISW as the point leader, but left the week trailing the USAC season championship standings, and ultimately, missed out on the year-end USAC crown: Jay Drake (2005), Darren Hagen (2007), Dave Darland (2013), Chase Stockon (2015) and Jake Swanson (2023).
There have been three moments in which a driver entered ISW as the point leader, lost it by the end of ISW, but then regained it in time to score the USAC National Sprint Car title at the end of the campaign: Josh Wise (2006), Brady Bacon (2014) and Tyler Courtney (2018).
BREAKING IT ALL DOWN
All USAC ISW feature events will pay $8,000-to-win. Plus, a $24,000 total point fund is up for grabs for the top-eight drivers in the 2024 USAC Indiana Sprint Week point standings. The breakdown of pay for the top-eight in the end-of-week standings is as follows: 1) $10,000, 2) $4,000, 3) $2,500, 4) $2,000, 5) $1,750, 6) $1,500, 7) $1,250, 8) $1,000.
Throughout ISW, the Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Challenge will reward each fast qualifier with $200, plus an extra $200 for each additional fast time. For example, a driver would collect $200 for the first fast time, $400 for the second fast qualifying award, $600 for their third quick time of the week and so on.
J & J Trucking has added a $200 hard charger bonus at each feature throughout Indiana Sprint Week. ProSource will present a $500 reward to the Passing Master – the driver advancing the most positions throughout each Indiana Sprint Week event. Additionally, ProSource will reward the slowest qualifying driver who advances to the feature with a $100 Hard Work bonus.
Semi-Feature transfer money has been upped for the non-transfer finishing positions of 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th. Fifth will receive $300; sixth $275; seventh $250; eighth $225. All other non-transfers will receive $200.
Furthermore, as has been a tradition since 2010, the Indiana Sprint Week champion car owner will receive a custom, handcrafted Bridgeport Rocker courtesy of John Youngs from Vincennes, Ind.
USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-1713, 2-Brady Bacon-1651, 3-C.J. Leary-1628, 4-Daison Pursley-1580, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1548, 6-Mitchel Moles-1479, 7-Robert Ballou-1452, 8-Justin Grant-1438, 9-Kyle Cummins-1361, 10-Jake Swanson-1271.
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STATS: (1988-2023)
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS
1988: Randy Kinser (Bloomington, Ind.)
1989: Chuck Amati (Freeman Spur, Ill.)
1990: Chuck Amati (Freeman Spur, Ill.) & Gary Trammell (Bloomington, Ind.)
1991: Bob Kinser (Bloomington, Ind.)
1992: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Ind.)
1993: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Ind.)
1994: Kelly Kinser (Bloomington, Ind.)
1995: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Ind.)
1996: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Ind.)
1997: J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Ariz.)
1998: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Ind.)
1999: Tony Elliott (Kokomo, Ind.)
2000: Jay Drake (Val Verde, Calif.)
2001: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Ind.)
2002: Cory Kruseman (Ventura, Calif.)
2003: J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Ariz.)
2004: Levi Jones (Olney, Ill.)
2005: Cory Kruseman (Ventura, Calif.)
2006: Jon Stanbrough (Avon, Ind.)
2007: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Ind.)
2008: Levi Jones (Olney, Ill.)
2009: Levi Jones (Olney, Ill.)
2010: Jon Stanbrough (Avon, Ind.)
2011: Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.)
2012: Levi Jones (Olney, Ill.)
2013: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Ind.)
2014: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Ind.)
2015: Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.)
2016: Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
2017: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.)
2018: Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.)
2019: C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.)
2020: Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.)
2021: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.)
2022: Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.)
2023: Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.)
ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINS:
20-Dave Darland
16-Jon Stanbrough
12-Cory Kruseman
9-Justin Grant & J.J. Yeley
7-Bryan Clauson, Kyle Cummins & C.J. Leary
6-Jay Drake, Danny Smith & Kevin Thomas Jr.
5-Robert Ballou, Kevin Briscoe, Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott, Brady Short & Kevin Thomas
4-Brady Bacon, Jack Hewitt, Levi Jones, Kelly Kinser & Logan Seavey
3-Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons Jr., Tracy Hines & Hunter Schuerenberg
2-Chuck Amati, Shane Cottle, Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Rick Hood, Bud Kaeding, Thomas Meseraull, Chase Stockon & Chris Windom
1-A.J. Anderson, Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Chad Boat, Derek Davidson, Cary Faas, Aaron Farney, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Dickie Gaines, Damion Gardner, Tray House, Bob Kinser, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Carson Short, Mickey Smith, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet, Tanner Thorson, Brian Tyler & Cole Whitt
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK LAPS LED (USAC ERA 1996-2023)
431-Dave Darland
413-Jon Stanbrough
276-Cory Kruseman
217-Brady Bacon
216-Kevin Thomas Jr.
205-Robert Ballou & Justin Grant
187-J.J. Yeley
184-C.J. Leary
176-Jay Drake
173-Bryan Clauson
148-Chris Windom
124-Levi Jones
121-Tracy Hines
103-Kyle Cummins & Hunter Schuerenberg
101-Tyler Courtney
98-Kevin Briscoe
97-Brady Short
94-Jerry Coons Jr. & Logan Seavey
82-Jack Hewitt
80-Chase Stockon
76-Tony Elliott
68-Daron Clayton & Thomas Meseraull
63-Jake Swanson
57-Bud Kaeding
52-Brad Sweet
50-Shane Cottle & Derek Davidson
43-Cole Whitt
42-Chad Boespflug
38-Carson Short
36-Damion Gardner
35-Aaron Farney & Dickie Gaines
33-Josh Wise
30-Chad Boat & Brad Marvel
29-Mitchel Moles & Bill Rose
26-Robbie Rice, Stephen Schnapf & Scotty Weir
25-Brad Fox
24-John Memmer
23-Cary Faas & Brandon Petty
22-Darren Hagen, & Brian Tyler
21-A.J. Anderson, Brent Beauchamp, Briggs Danner & Eric Shively
20-Kevin Doty
18-Boston Reid
17-Xavier Doney
16-Emerson Axsom, Justin Marvel & Casey Riggs
14-Mike Mann & Wes McIntyre
13-Jeff Bland Jr.
12-Christopher Bell
11-Bobby Stines
10-Brian Hayden & Jason McDougal
9-Kevin Thomas
8-Carson Garrett, Mat Neely & Jimmy Sills
6-Jarett Andretti, Cole Bodine, Terry Pletch & Dustin Smith
5-John Wolfe
4-Kent Christian, Blake Fitzpatrick & Derek Scheffel
3-Keith Bloom Jr., Rickie Gaunt & Tanner Thorson
1-Jesse Hockett, Logan Jarrett, Rusty McClure, Dustin Morgan, Jadon Rogers, Jeremy Sherman & Jonathan Vennard
ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP-FIVE FINISHES (1988-2023)
66-Dave Darland
51-Jon Stanbrough
45-Levi Jones
42-Brady Bacon
33-Tony Elliott & Chris Windom
32-Justin Grant
31-J.J. Yeley
29-Bryan Clauson
28-Robert Ballou & Kevin Thomas Jr.
27-Kevin Thomas
25-Shane Cottle & Cory Kruseman
24-C.J. Leary & Chase Stockon
20-Jerry Coons Jr.
19-Jay Drake & Tracy Hines
18-Kyle Cummins
15-Brady Short
14-Kevin Briscoe, Bill Rose & Hunter Schuerenberg
13-Tyler Courtney & Bud Kaeding
10-Jack Hewitt & Randy Kinser
9-Derek Davidson & Danny Smith
8-Damion Gardner, Brian Hayden, Bob Kinser, Kelly Kinser, Thomas Meseraull & Logan Seavey
7-Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Darren Hagen, Tray House, Jason McDougal, Terry Pletch & Josh Wise
6-Chuck Amati, Chad Boespflug, Daron Clayton, Dickie Gaines, Mat Neely, Terry Shepherd, Brian Tyler, Scotty Weir & Cole Whitt
5-A.J. Anderson, Chad Boat & Joe Roush
4-Emerson Axsom, Mike Mann, Carson Short, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson
3-Jeff Bland Jr., Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, Rick Hood, Kevin Huntley, Tony Jarrett, Mitchel Moles, Dustin Morgan, Robbie Rice, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Gary Trammell & Jeff Walker
2-Brent Beauchamp, Christopher Bell, Larry Bland, Tom Chalk, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Jeff Gordon, Coleman Gulick, Kurt Hawkins, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Dave Peperak, Boston Reid, Casey Riggs, Jon Sciscoe, John Scott, Jeremy Sherman, Eric Shively, Casey Shuman & Mike Spencer
1-Garrett Aitken, Jarett Andretti, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Mike Bowling, Kent Christian, Hud Cone, Troy Cline, Briggs Danner, Xavier Doney, Mike English, Cary Faas, Gary Fisher, Josh Ford, Russ Gamester, Carson Garrett, Dink Glidden, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Blake Hollingsworth, Shane Hollingsworth, Danny Holtsclaw, A.J. Hopkins, Kasey Kahne, Doug Kalitta, Todd Kane, Todd Kelley, Mike Kirby, Frankie Kerr, Chris LaFollette, Troy Link, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Wes McIntyre, Joe Miller, Brandon Petty, Daison Pursley, Jadon Rogers, Joey Saldana, Derek Scheffel, Stephen Schnapf, Todd Shields, Jimmy Sills, Mickey Smith, Greg Staab, Steve Surniak, Tyler Thomas, Lee Underwood, Rick Ungar, Jonathan Vennard, Mike Ward, Matt Westfall, Rip Williams & Greg Wilson
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP-10 FINISHES (USAC ERA 1996-2023)
98-Dave Darland
74-Jon Stanbrough
66-Levi Jones
64-Brady Bacon
59-Robert Ballou & Chris Windom
53-Shane Cottle & Justin Grant
48-Kevin Thomas Jr.
47-Chase Stockon
46-Jerry Coons Jr.
45-Bryan Clauson
43-Cory Kruseman & C.J. Leary
42-Tracy Hines
40-J.J. Yeley
39-Tony Elliott
34-Kyle Cummins
31-Jay Drake
30-Brady Short
24-Hunter Schuerenberg
21-Tyler Courtney, Damion Gardner, Bud Kaeding & Bill Rose
20-Kevin Thomas
19-Chad Boespflug
17-Kevin Briscoe & Scotty Weir
16-Derek Davidson, Darren Hagen & Brian Hayden
15-Thomas Meseraull & Logan Seavey
14-Dickie Gaines
13-Daron Clayton, Carson Short & Josh Wise
12-Kevin Doty & Jason McDougal
11-Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Brad Sweet & Cole Whitt
10-Jake Swanson
9-A.J. Anderson, Emerson Axsom, Jack Hewitt, Josh Hodges & Jadon Rogers
8-Jarett Andretti & Jeff Bland Jr.
7-Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Bobby East, Blake Fitzpatrick, Coleman Gulick, Todd Kane, Justin Marvel, Mitchel Moles, Boston Reid, Casey Shuman & Brian Tyler
6-Kent Christian, Troy Cline, Eric Shively, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Matt Westfall
5-Christopher Bell, Shane Hollingsworth, Tony Jarrett, Critter Malone, Dustin Morgan, Jeremy Sherman & Mike Spencer
4-Hud Cone, Charles Davis Jr., Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Wes McIntyre, Brandon Petty, Robbie Rice, Brody Roa, Jimmy Sills, & John Wolfe
3-A.J. Anderson, Briggs Danner, Josh Ford, Brad Fox, Carson Garrett, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Dakota Jackson, Rusty McClure, Casey Riggs, Derek Scheffel, Jon Sciscoe, Neil Shepherd, Steve Surniak & Ryan Timms
2-Ryan Bernal, Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Henry Clarke, Xavier Doney, Mike English, Danny Holtsclaw, Kasey Kahne, Mike Kirby, Jason Knoke, Chris LaFollette, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Max McGhee, Tye Mihocko, Kevin Miller, Tim Montgomery, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Kendall Ruble, Stephen Schnapf, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kevin Swindell, Tyler Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd & Jeff Wilson
1-Max Adams, Garrett Aitken, Joey Amantea, Chris Beaver, Kevin Besecker, Keith Bloom Jr., Timmy Buckwalter, Brett Burdette, Mark Cassella, Mark Clark, Shane Cockrum, Chris Coers, Colten Cottle, Tim Cox, Zach Daum, Cary Faas, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Kurt Gross, Tom Hessert III, Tray House, J.J. Hughes, Kevin Huntley, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Doug Kalitta, Joey Kerr, Jimmy Light, Jason McCord, Matt Mitchell, Vince Osman, Richard Ott, Dave Peperak, Daison Pursley, Davey Ray, Jason Robbins, Kyle Robbins, Eric Roberts, Joe Roush, Alex Shanks, Corey Smith, Dustin Smith, Stevie Sussex, Tanner Thorson, Lee Underwood, Jonathan Vennard, Danny Williams Jr., Rip Williams, Greg Wilson & Kyle Wissmiller
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (USAC ERA 1996-2023)
12-Dave Darland
11-Brady Bacon
9-Justin Grant
8-Levi Jones
7-Tracy Hines, C.J. Leary, Jon Stanbrough, Kevin Thomas Jr. & J.J. Yeley
6-Daron Clayton & Richard Griffin
5-Bryan Clauson, Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott, Mitchel Moles & Hunter Schuerenberg
4-Tyler Courtney & Jay Drake
3-Robert Ballou, Cory Kruseman, Carson Short, Chase Stockon, Brad Sweet & Josh Wise
2-Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Chad Boespflug, Brayden Fox, Justin Marvel, Kevin Miller, Brandon Petty, Boston Reid, Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson & Scotty Weir
1-Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Kevin Briscoe, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Derek Davidson, Kevin Doty, Bobby East, Nic Faas, Blake Fitzpatrick, Jared Fox, Damion Gardner, Rickie Gaunt, Darren Hagen, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Ray Kenens, Dustin Morgan, Mat Neely, Ande Possman, Jadon Rogers, Bill Rose, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Jimmy Sills, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Thomas, Shawn Westerfeld, Rip Williams, Chris Windom, Mitch Wissmiller & John Wolfe
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK HEAT RACE WINS (USAC ERA 1996-2023)
32-Dave Darland
30-Jon Stanbrough
31-Robert Ballou
26-Shane Cottle
20-Brady Bacon
19-Cory Kruseman & C.J. Leary
18-Chris Windom
17-Brady Short
15-Chase Stockon
14-Kevin Thomas Jr.
13-Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Cummins & Thomas Meseraull
12-Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott, Justin Grant & Tracy Hines
11-Chad Boespflug, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley
10-Bryan Clauson
9-Hunter Schuerenberg
8-Kent Christian, Jay Drake, Carson Short & Kevin Thomas
7-Kenny Carmichael, Damion Gardner & Terry Pletch
6-Kevin Briscoe, Dickie Gaines, Darren Hagen & Scotty Weir
5-Blake Fitzpatrick, Josh Hodges, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Mat Neely, Brandon Petty, Bill Rose, Eric Shively, Mike Spencer, Brian Tyler & Matt Westfall
4-Emerson Axsom, Daron Clayton, Hud Cone, Charles Davis Jr., Brian Hayden, Danny Holtsclaw, Logan Jarrett, Brandon Mattox, Jason McDougal, Mitchel Moles, Corey Smith, Cole Whitt & Mitch Wissmiller
3-A.J. Anderson, Jarett Andretti, Brad Fox, Carson Garrett, Jack Hewitt, Mike Kirby, Justin Marvel, Wes McIntyre, Boston Reid, Jadon Rogers, Derek Scheffel, John Scott, Logan Seavey, Casey Shuman, Dustin Smith, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson
2-Brent Beauchamp, Nick Bilbee, Jeff Bland Jr., Troy Cline, Tim Cox, Derek Davidson, Kris Deckard, Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Josh Ford, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, A.J. Hopkins, Tray House, Dakota Jackson, Todd Kane, Mike Mann, Bret Mellenberndt, Tye Mihocko, Dustin Morgan, Casey Riggs, Brody Roa, Stephen Schnapf, Alex Shanks, Jake Swanson, Kody Swanson, Greg Wilson, Josh Wise & Kyle Wissmiller
1-Max Adams, Rodney Argo, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Cole Bodine, Eric Burns, Josh Burton, Mark Cassella, Isaac Chapple, Roger Chaudion, Dustin Clark, Henry Clarke, Colten Cottle, Anthony D’Alessio, Briggs Danner, Ron Dennis, Kevin Doty, Cary Faas, Brayden, Jared Fox, Brian Gerster, Travis Gregg, Bart Grider, Kurt Gross, Chris Gurley, Chayse Hayhurst, Tom Hessert III, Jesse Hockett, J.J. Hughes, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Joey Kerr, Larry Kingseed Jr., Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Critter Malone, Brad Marvel, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, John Memmer, Jerry Miller Jr., Kevin Miller, Jim Moughan, Derek O’Dell, Ande Possman, Michael Pickens, Robbie Rice, Kyle Robbins, Joe Roush, Bryan Ruble, Jon Sciscoe, Jason Setser, Neil Shepherd, Jimmy Sills, Landon Simon, Tim Spindler, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Dalton Stevens, Gary Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms, Michael Trimble, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Ricky Williams & John Wolfe
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE STARTS (USAC ERA 1996-2023)
158-Dave Darland
119-Jon Stanbrough
98-Robert Ballou & Shane Cottle
96-Jerry Coons Jr.
88-Chris Windom
86-Tracy Hines
84-Levi Jones
83-Brady Bacon
82-Kevin Thomas Jr.
79-Chase Stockon
75-Justin Grant
74-C.J. Leary
65-Cory Kruseman
62-Hunter Schuerenberg
61-Kyle Cummins
60-Brady Short
58-Tony Elliott
56-Bryan Clauson & Thomas Meseraull
54-Chad Boespflug
53-Damion Gardner
50-Scotty Weir & J.J. Yeley
47-Jay Drake
41-Darren Hagen
40-Tyler Courtney
39-Bill Rose
37-Bud Kaeding
36-Daron Clayton
34-Derek Davidson
33-Jarett Andretti
32-Kevin Briscoe
31-Brian Hayden & Matt Westfall
30-A.J. Anderson & Carson Short
29-Brent Beauchamp
28-Kent Christian, Dickie Gaines & Justin Marvel
27-Josh Hodges, Brandon Mattox & Kevin Thomas
25-Mat Neely, Brandon Petty & Logan Seavey
24-Josh Wise
23-Jason McDougal, Terry Pletch & Casey Shuman
22-Jeff Bland Jr., Jake Swanson & Brian Tyler
21-Isaac Chapple, Jack Hewitt, Mike Spencer & Brad Sweet
19-Brody Roa, Derek Scheffel & Cole Whitt
18-Blake Fitzpatrick & Jadon Rogers
17-Kevin Doty, Aaron Farney & Critter Malone
16-Hud Cone, Bobby East, Shane Hollingsworth & Dustin Morgan
15-Dustin Smith & Tyler Thomas
14-Henry Clarke, Charles Davis Jr., Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Dakota Jackson, Wes McIntyre & Eric Shively
13-Max Adams, Emerson Axsom, Chad Boat, Troy Cline, Coleman Gulick, Mitchel Moles & Richard Vander Weerd
12-Logan Jarrett, Robbie Rice & Jonathan Vennard
11-Ryan Bernal, Josh Ford, Eric Gordon, Tony Jarrett, Todd Kane, Mike Mann & Corey Smith
10-Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Jonathan Hendrick, Boston Reid, Kyle Robbins, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kyle Wissmiller & John Wolfe
9-Shane Cockrum, Briggs Danner, Tom Hessert III, Danny Holtsclaw, Tye Mihocko, Kevin Miller, Matt Mitchell, Steve Surniak & Kody Swanson
8-Cole Bodine, Carson Garrett, Richard Griffin, J.J. Hughes, Chase Johnson, Mike Kirby, Jimmy Laser, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Casey Riggs, Jeremy Sherman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Stevie Sussex & Kevin Swindell
7-Timmy Buckwalter, Tim Cox, Andrew Elson, Brad Fox, Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, Joe Roush, Neil Shepherd, Josh Spencer, Tanner Thorson, Jace Vander Weerd & Mitch Wissmiller
6-Christopher Bell, Tony DiMattia, Jared Fox, Marc Jessup, Ryan Pace, Daison Pursley, Jason Robbins, Troy Rutherford, Jimmy Sills, Eddie Tafoya Jr. & Michael Trimble
5-Keith Bloom Jr., Clinton Boyles, Mario Clouser, Cary Faas, Chris Gurley, Shane Hmiel, Jon Sciscoe, Brian VanMeveren & Ricky Williams
4-Caleb Armstrong, Nick Bilbee, Dustin Clark, Braxton Cummings, Xavier Doney, Rickie Gaunt, Bart Grider, Ted Hines, Aaron Mosley, Kendall Ruble, Kent Schmidt, Stephen Schnapf, Landon Simon, Mark Smith, Gus Wasson & Greg Wilson
3-Joey Amantea, Chris Beaver, Mike Boat, Donny Brackett, Chase Briscoe, Brett Burdette, Michael Burthay, Sterling Cling, Zach Daum, Mike English, Geoff Ensign, A.J. Fike, Kurt Gross, Kasey Kahne, Brad Kuhn, Brad Marvel, Jason McCord, Cannon McIntosh, Nate McMillin, Bret Mellenberndt, John Memmer, Jeff O’Banion, Richard Ott, Ande Possman, Davey Ray, Alex Shanks, Gary Taylor, Ryan Timms, Danny Williams Jr., Rip Williams & Jeff Wilson
2-Rodney Argo, Koby Barksdale, Ethan Barrow, Donnie Beechler, Robert Bell, Kevin Besecker, Greg Bragg, Alex Bright, Mark Cassella, Roger Chaudion, Mark Clark, Colten Cottle, Braydon Cromwell, Kris Deckard, Ty Deckard, Ron Dennis, Gregg Dillion, Nic Faas, Brayden Fox, Russ Gamester, Chris Gansen, Aric Gentry, Travis Gregg, Max Guilford, Tom Harris, Rick Hayden, Tray House, Jack Hoyer, Kevin Huntley, Cole Ketcham, Sheldon Kinser Jr., Chris LaFollette, Jimmy Light, Zach Martini, Joss Moffatt, Tim Montgomery, Derek O’Dell, Scott Orr, Tony Ploughe, Davey Pombo, Zack Pretorius, Terry Richards, Eric Roberts, Bryan Ruble, Bryan Stanfill, Dave Steele, Greg Stephens, Dalton Stevens, Leon Thickstun, & Shawn Westerfeld
1-Garrett Abrams, Nick Adams, Garrett Aitken, Marc Arnold, Chris Babcock, Dustin Beck, Dean Billings, J.C. Bland, Steve Buckwalter, Wyatt Burks, Josh Burton, Cole Carter, Kevin Chambers, Rob Chaney, Chris Coers, Jesse Cramer, Buddy Cunningham, Anthony D’Alessio, Eric Davis, Mitchell Davis, J.R. Douglas, Nick Drake, Brian Gerster, Dennis Gile, Matt Goodnight, Russ Harper, Jared Harris, Ed Hassler, Kurt Hawkins, Chayse Hayhurst, Zane Hendricks, Jordan Hermansader, Gary Howard, Chris Hoyer, Logan Hupp, Sammy Imel, Dustin Ingle, R.J. Johnson, Chase Jones, Tony Jones, Doug Kalitta, Ryan Kaplan, Brian Karraker, Tyler Kendall, Ray Kenens, Joey Kerr, Larry Kingseed Jr., Riley Kreisel, Ricky Lewis, Hunter Maddox, David McCreary, Matt McDonald, Austin Mero, Travis Millar, Jerry Miller Jr., Ray Morgan, Brandon Morin, Jim Moughan, Nick Naber, Wil Newlin, Paul Nienhiser, Trey Osborne, Vince Osman, Steve Ott, Seth Parker, Mark Perry III, Chris Phillips, Michael Pickens, Bart Pletch, Brett Pool, Travis Rilat, Charlie Sarver, Jason Setser, Danny Sheridan, Kyle Shipley, Jake Simmons, Bobby Smith, Eric Smith, Brandon Spencer, J.T. Stapp, Bobby Stines, Joe Stornetta, Lee Underwood, Chris Urish, Chet Williams, Rick Ziehl & Justin Zimmerman
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE WINNERS
1988
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 27, 1988 | Avilla Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing
July 28, 1988 | Paragon Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing
July 29, 1988 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
July 31, 1988 | Kokomo Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing
Aug 6, 1988 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing
1989
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 26, 1989 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 28, 1989 | Bloomington Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Wing
July 29, 1989 | Paragon Speedway | Mickey Smith | Smith #14 | Wing
July 30, 1989 | Kokomo Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
1990
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 25, 1990 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 27, 1990 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | Wing
July 28, 1990 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing
Aug 5, 1990 | Kokomo Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Non-Wing
1991
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 25, 1991 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | Non-Wing
July 26, 1991 | Bloomington Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 27, 1991 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 28, 1991 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing
1992
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 31, 1992 | Bloomington Speedway | Bob Kinser | Bayless #17B | Wing
Aug 1, 1992 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Hazen #57 | Non-Wing
Aug 9, 1992 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Newkirk #17 | Non-Wing
1993
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 15, 1993 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Dave Darland | Earlywine #36D | Non-Wing
July 16, 1993 | Bloomington Speedway | Cary Faas | Faas #37 | Non-Wing
Aug 1, 1993 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Black #2B | Non-Wing
Aug 6, 1993 | Paragon Speedway | Tray House | Frampton #95 | Non-Wing
1994
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 14, 1994 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
July 15, 1994 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
July 16, 1994 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Bodkins #00 | Wing
July 17, 1994 | Kokomo Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
1995
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
Jun 15, 1995 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Tony Elliott | Hazen/Walker #57 | Non-Wing
Jun 16, 1995 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing
Jun 17, 1995 | Paragon Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing
Jun 18, 1995 | Kokomo Speedway | Mike Mann | Mann #37m | Non-Wing
1996
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 26, 1996 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | USAC
July 27, 1996 | Paragon Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Law #77 | USAC
July 28, 1996 | Kokomo Speedway | Brad Marvel | Black #2m | USAC
1997
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 19, 1997 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brian Tyler | Contos #4c | USAC
July 20, 1997 | Kokomo Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC
July 23, 1997 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC
July 24, 1997 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC
July 25, 1997 | Bloomington Speedway | Brad Fox | Fox #53 | USAC
July 26, 1997 | Paragon Speedway | Bill Rose | Gardner #96 | USAC
July 27, 1997 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | USAC
1998
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 18, 1998 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 19, 1998 | Evans Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC
July 23, 1998 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC
July 24, 1998 | Bloomington Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC
July 25, 1998 | Paragon Speedway | Derek Davidson | BWB #62 | USAC
July 26, 1998 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC
1999
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 21, 1999 | Terre Haute Action Track | Terry Pletch | Pletch #29 | USAC
July 22, 1999 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Newkirk #17 | USAC
July 23, 1999 | Bloomington Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC
July 24, 1999 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 25, 1999 | Kokomo Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC
July 28, 1999 | Eldora Speedway | Tracy Hines | Willoughby #97 | USAC
2000
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 20, 2000 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Bud Kaeding | BK #129 | USAC
July 21, 2000 | Bloomington Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 22, 2000 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 23, 2000 | Kokomo Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 28, 2000 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 29, 2000 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 30, 2000 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Potter #3p | USAC
2001
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 21, 2001 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57H | USAC
July 22, 2001 | Tri-State Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 24, 2001 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Jack Hewitt | Kaser #31 | USAC
July 26, 2001 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | DeSalle #3AC | USAC
July 27, 2001 | Bloomington Speedway | A.J. Anderson | Edison #10 | USAC
July 29, 2001 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Walker/Gratton #66 | USAC
2002
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 19, 2002 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 20, 2002 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 21, 2002 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 22, 2002 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | GT Racing #76 | USAC
July 25, 2002 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 26, 2002 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 27, 2002 | Terre Haute Action Track | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
2003
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 17, 2003 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 18, 2003 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 19, 2003 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 20, 2003 | Tri-State Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 23, 2003 | Kokomo Speedway | Bud Kaeding | BK #29 | USAC
July 24, 2003 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57 | USAC
July 25, 2003 | Bloomington Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 26, 2003 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC
2004
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 15, 2004 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC
July 17, 2004 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC
July 18, 2004 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC
July 22, 2004 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 23, 2004 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 24, 2004 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC
2005
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 14, 2005 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 15, 2005 | Bloomington Speedway | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 17, 2005 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 19, 2005 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC
July 20, 2005 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 21, 2005 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dickie Gaines | Roberts #21x | USAC
July 22, 2005 | Terre Haute Action Track | Levi Jones | 2B Racing #2B | USAC
2006
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 13, 2006 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Mat Neely | 2B Racing #2B | USAC
July 14, 2006 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC
July 15, 2006 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 16, 2006 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 19, 2006 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
2007
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 11, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 12, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC
July 13, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Daron Clayton | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 14, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 15, 2007 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 19, 2007 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 20, 2007 | Bloomington Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC
July 21, 2007 | Tri-State Speedway | Daron Clayton | Walker/Guiducci #11D | USAC
2008
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 9, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jeff Bland Jr. | Bland #21s | USAC
July 10, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC
July 11, 2008 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cole Whitt | Kunz #67K | USAC
July 13, 2008 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | 2B Racing #2B | USAC
July 17, 2008 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 18, 2008 | Bloomington Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 19, 2008 | Tri-State Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC
2009
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 10, 2009 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC
July 11, 2009 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 12, 2009 | Kokomo Speedway | Chad Boat | Boat #30 | USAC
July 15, 2009 | Terre Haute Action Track | Brad Sweet | Kahne/Curb #9 | USAC
July 16, 2009 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC
July 17, 2009 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker #7 | USAC
July 18, 2009 | Tri-State Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC
2010
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 9, 2010 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight #39 | USAC
July 10, 2010 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 11, 2010 | Kokomo Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 14, 2010 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 15, 2010 | Brownstown Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC
July 16, 2010 | Bloomington Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 17, 2010 | Tri-State Speedway | Blake Fitzpatrick | Fitzpatrick #10F | USAC
2011
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 8, 2011 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Dave Darland | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC
July 9, 2011 | Kokomo Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC
July 10, 2011 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Robert Ballou | MPHG #81 | USAC
July 13, 2011 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chris Windom | Baldwin #5x | USAC
July 14, 2011 | Brownstown Speedway | Casey Riggs | Indiana Underground #37 | USAC
July 15, 2011 | Bloomington Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC
July 16, 2011 | Tri-State Speedway | Damion Gardner | DG #71 | USAC
2012
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 13, 2012 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker/BCI/Curb-Agajanian #7 | USAC
July 15, 2012 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | Hery #40 | USAC
July 16, 2012 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC
July 18, 2012 | Terre Haute Action Track | Daron Clayton | Clayton #92 | USAC
July 20, 2012 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Black Jack #9K | USAC
July 21, 2012 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC
July 22, 2012 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC
2013
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 12, 2013 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Wade #66 | USAC
July 13, 2013 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC
July 14, 2013 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC
July 17, 2013 | Terre Haute Action Track | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC
July 18, 2013 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
July 19, 2013 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
2014
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 11, 2014 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dutcher #37RW | USAC
July 12, 2014 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Phillips #71p | USAC
July 16, 2014 | Terre Haute Action Track | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
July 17, 2014 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC
July 18, 2014 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
July 19, 2014 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC
2015
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 10, 2015 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC
July 12, 2015 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 15, 2015 | Terre Haute Action Track | Aaron Farney | Farney #15F | USAC
July 16, 2015 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 18, 2015 | Tri-State Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC
2016
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 8, 2016 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Tyler Courtney | TOPP #23c | USAC
July 9, 2016 | Kokomo Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC
July 10, 2016 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling/Hayward #63 | USAC
July 14, 2016 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC
July 15, 2016 | Bloomington Speedway | Brent Beauchamp | Olson #34 | USAC
July 16, 2016 | Tri-State Speedway | Carson Short | Short #21 | USAC
July 17, 2016 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC
2017
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 8, 2017 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC
July 9, 2017 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC
July 10, 2017 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC
July 14, 2017 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | KT #9K | USAC
July 15, 2017 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC
July 16, 2017 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12 | USAC
2018
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 20, 2018 | Plymouth Speedway | Brady Bacon | Bacon #99 | USAC
July 22, 2018 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC
July 24, 2018 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC
July 25, 2018 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC
July 26, 2018 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC
July 27, 2018 | Bloomington Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC
July 28, 2018 | Tri-State Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC
2019
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 18, 2019 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Epperson Racing #2E | USAC
July 19, 2019 | Plymouth Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC
July 20, 2019 | Kokomo Speedway | Chris Windom | Parallax Group/Goacher Racing #5G | USAC
July 21, 2019 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 24, 2019 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC
July 25, 2019 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
July 26, 2019 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Hayward/Thomas Motorsports #19 | USAC
July 27, 2019 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
2020
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 24, 2020 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC
July 25, 2020 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC
July 26, 2020 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC
July 29, 2020 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
Aug 2, 2020 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
2021
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 24, 2021 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 25, 2021 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC
July 26, 2021 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC
July 28, 2021 | Terre Haute Action Track | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC
July 29, 2021 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tanner Thorson | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC
July 30, 2021 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | USAC
July 31, 2021 | Tri-State Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
2022
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 22, 2022 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Hodges Motorsports #74x | USAC
July 25, 2022 | Circle City Raceway | C.J. Leary | Michael Motorsports #77m | USAC
July 26, 2022 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 28, 2022 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Mitchel Moles | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC
July 29, 2022 | Bloomington Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
July 30, 2022 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | USAC
2023
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 21, 2023 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 22, 2023 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x | USAC
July 23, 2023 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 24, 2023 | Circle City Raceway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
July 26, 2023 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 27, 2023 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jake Swanson | Team AZ Racing #21AZ | USAC
July 28, 2023 | Bloomington Speedway | Emerson Axsom | Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC | USAC