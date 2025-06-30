Swanson Completes Weekend Sweep With First Winchester Sprint Car Win

Jun 29

Two-time and defending 500 Sprint Car Tour champion Kody Swanson visited victorylane for the first time in 2025 at the series’ inaugural stop at Winchester Speedway for the Tom Bigelow Showdown presented by Neal Metal Recycling & Processing, completing a weekend sweep that also included a win with the USAC Silver Crown Series Friday night.

The California driver dominated the second half of the race after taking the lead from Taylor Ferns on lap 21, who had just inherited the lead after fast qualifier Davey Hamilton Jr. had to retire from the event due to an oil leak. He pulled away late for his first Sprint Car win at Winchester.

His sixth career 500 Tour win also marked his first win with car owner Nick Bohanon, who also owns Salem Speedway – the next stop on the 500 Sprint Car Tour schedule.

“I’m excited to win for the first time for Nick. We’ve been on the podium a lot but we haven’t been able to finish one.” Swanson said on the DirtVision broadcast. “I hate that Davey Jr. have the oil leak, I hate to see misfortune go his way but I try to have two different feelings of feeling bad for him but at the same time being so excited for these guys who put in all the effort all the time. Sometimes you’ve got to have luck go your way and I’m thankful to get one in any way.”

Swanson adds Bohanon to the long list of teams and car owners that he has visited victory lane with in his career, a list that includes the likes of DePalma Motorsports, Nolen Racing, Tom Brewer and Dick Myers.

He won his fourth-straight Winchester USAC Silver Crown race two nights previous, but the Tom Bigelow Showdown was his first win at the World’s Fastest Half Mile, a track he has other previous starts at in a Winged Sprint Car and a Modified.

“This place is a challenge just to make it to the end. I’ve been surrounded by great people no matter which car I’m driving, whether it’s in Silver Crown or with the 500 Sprint Car Tour with Nick Bohanon, it’s an awesome opportunity to run this No.33 car. People make the difference and I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to drive for great people along the way.”

Taylor Ferns earned a season-best second place run, followed by Dakoda Armstrong, Tyler Roahrig and Nathan Byrd.

The 500 Sprint Car Tour returns to Salem Speedway on Saturday, July 12 for the JoeJames/Pat O’Connor Memorial.

Winchester Speedway – Tom Bigelow Showdown Results:

1. Kody Swanson

2. Taylor Ferns

3. Dakoda Armstrong

4. Tyler Roahrig

5. Nathan Byrd

6. Ryan Newman

7. Bobby Santos III

8. Tony Main

9. Jackson Macenko

10. Landon Butler

11. Jake McElfresh

12. Chase Locke

13. Brian Vaughn

14. Davey Hamilton Jr.

15. Donnie Adams Jr.

16. Brady Allum

17. Kyle Robbins

18. Rylan Gray

19. Matt Dimit

20. Colton Bettis

21. Justin Harper

22. Brian Tyler

23. Doug Fitzwater

24. Cory Buttler