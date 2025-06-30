37th Annual Mitch Smith Memorial Is Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will present the crown jewel of Pennsylvania Speedweek this Friday night, July 4 when it spins off the J & S Classics 37th annual Mitch Smith Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at 7:30 pm.

The Mitch Smith Memorial will pay a hefty $20,000 to win out of a total purse worth nearly $50,000.

The J & S Classics Mitch Smith Memorial honors the late, great Richard “Mitch” Smith of Linglestown who succumbed to a massive heart attack in 1988, some 10 years after retiring.

Smith left the sport in 1978 after a four-decade long career wherein he scored 27 sprint car wins and nine super modified victories at Williams Grove alone to go along with 179 overall checkered flags.

Time trials will set the starting grids for the Friday Smith Memorial with the main event going 30-laps in distance.

The fastest driver in qualifying time trials will earn the $300 Fast Tees Fast Time Award, courtesy of Fast Tees Screenprinting of Thompsontown.

The Smith Memorial will be another race in the 2025 Hoosier Diamond Series at the track.

The special speedweek event will be a stand-alone sprint car program, highlighting the speedweek 410 sprint cars.

Fireworks will also be part of the Independence Day show.

Adult general admission for the race is set at $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway

First run in 1989, Stevie Smith won the very first Mitch Smith Memorial before returning for wins again in 2012 and 2014.

No driver owns more wins in the speedweek race than six-time event champion Lance Dewease.

Anthony Macri is the defending Mitch Smith Memorial champion.

Among others, previous winners have included Joey Allen, Alan Krimes, Daryn Pittman, Trey Starks, Don Kreitz Jr. Fred Rahmer, Greg Hodnett, Brent Marks and Danny Dietrich.

There will be no racing at Williams Grove on July 11 as the track takes a Summer Break.

