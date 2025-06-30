LARSON & BELL TOP CONTENDERS IN CHASE OF THE HODNETT CUP, PLUS MODIFIEDS ON DOUBLEHEADER AT GRANDVIEW TUESDAY, JULY 1

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JUNE 29, 2025 . . . . . .$10,000 and the honor of holding the Hodnett Cup will lure some of the best sprint car drivers in the country to Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, July 1 when the PA 410 Sprint Speed Week Series teams up with the 358 Modifieds in a spectacular Double Header. Early entries include Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, both previous winners of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. Other expected entries include Anthony Macri, looking for his first Thunder win along with Danny Dietruch, Lucas Wolfe and Troy Wagamen to name a few. Gates open at 5 PM and race time is set for 7:30 PM.

Advance tickets for Tuesday, July 1 are available by calling 443 513 4456, leave your name and the number of tickets you need for July 1. You may pay for and pick up your tickets at the Will Call Window after 4:15 and enter the main grandstand gate at 4:30 PM. General admission tickets go on sale at 5 PM. Adult tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 are $10 and children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The pit fee is $45 and a license is not required.

The Hodnett Cup is dedicated to Greg Hodnett, a feature winner, multiple champion and star of the PA Posse who lost his life in a racing accident in 2018. The Hodnett Cup is an actual trophy that belonged to Greg and each year, the event winners’ name is added to the cup. Previous winners of the Hodnett Cup at Grandview include Danny Dietrich (2019) , Aaron Reutzel (2020) ,Kyle Larson (2021) and Rico Aberu in 2022 and 2023 and Logan Schuchart invaded and won the $10,000 prize in the 2024 running of the event.

Alpine Building Supply will hold a pre-race tailgate party from 4:30 to 5:30 just behind the main grandstand. Fifty advance ticket holders will be selected outside the main entrance and invited to take part in this pre-race activity. Food, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided and special guest Craig Von Dohren will be there to Meet & Greet folks at the tailgate party.

The Alpine Thunder on the Hill Series Shirt will showcase a 410 Sprint, a Non-Wing 410 Sprint and a 358 Modified on the back with the Alpine Building Supply and Thunder on the Hill logos placed on the front of the shirt. In addition, all profits from the sale of these shirts will be donated to the Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County.

For the 358 Modifieds, Craig Von Dohren, Brett Kressley, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Mike Gular, Billy Pauch, Brian Hirthler and Eric Kormann plan to be in the line-up. Alpine Building Supply has again posted a $2,000 first time Modified Thunder Winner Bonus. If a first time winner pulls it off, they would earn $5,000 for the win in the 30 lap Modified feature. Drivers chasing the bonus include Logan Watt, Louden Reimert, Tim Buckwalter, Kyle Smith, Eddie Strada, Craig Whitmoyer to name a few.

TUESDAY, JULY 1 7:30 PM

PENNSYLVANIA 410 SPRINTS SPEED WEEK SERIES

THE HODNETT CUP 35 LAPS $10,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

Alpine Building Supply $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

The 358 Modifieds will follow the weekly Grandview Speedway car specifications.

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill