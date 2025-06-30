ESS Central NY Speedweek Kicks Off Wednesday

By Curtis Berleue

(LaFargeville, NY) | Every year as the calendar flips to July the Empire Super Sprints get ready to kick off their Central NY Speedweek, and this year is no different. The 2025 version of the Pitre Painting CNY Speedweek is set to get under way this Wednesday for 5 straight nights of action.

Starting Wednesday night, the tour heads to the Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville, NY. Thursday, teams will head back down I-81 to the Utica-Rome Speedway. Friday and Saturday see a stop at the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways, respectively before the week-long event culminates on Sunday at the Weedsport Speedway. Each night of this years CNY Speedweek will pay $2,500 to the winner and $300 to start.

Defending CNY Speedweek champion and current ESS points leader Jordan Poirier leads the charge into the week. While he never got to victory lane last year during Speedweek, Poirier proved that consistency is key, finishing outside of the top 5 just once (6th at Fulton). His bid to repeat last years performance will have to go through the likes of tour regulars Jason Barney, Davie Franek, Logan Crisafulli, Paulie Colagiovanni and many more.

A whole host of marketing partners are what helps make such a unique event possible. While Pitre Painting has come on board to sponsor the whole week, Cooks Hardware (Can-Am), Advanced Electrical and Communications LLC (Utica-Rome), J&Z Snowdrifters (Brewerton), Goliath Holdings (Fulton) and Travis Racing Engines (Weedsport) will present the Dash throughout the week.

Special CNY Speedweek merchandise will be available to purchase at the ESS apparel trailer in limited supply at each track throughout the week. Additional information for each night, including admission prices and an order of events, can be found on each track’s website/social media pages, along with on the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Wednesday, July 2 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Thursday, July 3 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Friday, July 4 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Saturday, July 5 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Sunday, July 6 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)