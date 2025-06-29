Brandon Berth takes Plymouth win

Pedal Down Promotions

In the 25-lap Akright Auto 360 Sprint Car main event, Brandon Berth of Cascade made his maiden visit to victory lane in 360 Sprint Car A-main competition at The Plymouth Dirt Track.

Second starter Brandon Berth outpowered polesitter Shane Wenninger of Kewaskum, who was in Chris Larson’s No 51 car, to gain the lead on the drop of the green flag in the 25-lap 360 Sprint Car main event.

Two-time and defending PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Ben Schmidt of Plymouth quickly maneuvered his way into second from the fourth starting spot on the second go-around.

On lap five, Berth caught up to the tail of the field and began the process of slicing his way through slower traffic. The lone caution of the race appeared on lap 8.

When the race returned to green flag action, Berth again cruised away from Schmidt and worked lapped traffic to his advantage down the stretch on the way to his first career PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main triumph and seventh overall Midwest Sprint Car Association A-main win.

Schmidt finished second, Wenninger wound up third, sixth starter Clayton Rossmann of Wadsworth, Ill. placed fourth and Bill Taylor of Boltonville placed fifth after starting third.

AKRIGHT AUTO PLYMOUTH DIRT TRACK RACING 360 SPRINT CARS

A Main (25 Laps): 1. 22B-Brandon Berth [2]; 2. 1-Ben Schmidt [4]; 3. 51-Shane Wenninger [1]; 4. 09-Clayton Rossmann [6]; 5. 69S-TJ Smith [13]; 6. 14J-Joseph Hintz [8]; 7. 69-Bill Taylor [3]; 8. 3BK-Billy Kreutz [7]; 9. 4-Alex Pokorski [5]; 10. 57-Tristan Furseth [11]; 11. 63K-Kevin Karnitz [21]; 12. 68T-Tyler Davis [14]; 13. 3-Justin Erickson [9]; 14. 55P-Brady Portschy [10]; 15. 24X-Eric Wilke [15]; 16. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach [12]; 17. 46-Steven Ruh [23]; 18. 12P-JJ Pagel [19]; 19. 44-Hayden Johnson [17]; 20. 11-Tony Wondra [16]; 21. 98M-Ron Malec [18]; 22. 30-Doug Wondra [22]; 23. 55S-Ryan Sawusch [24]; 24. 5-Kevin Seidler [20]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 09-Clayton Rossmann[2]; 2. 69-Bill Taylor[4]; 3. 14J-Joseph Hintz[3]; 4. 11-Tony Wondra[1]; 5. 69S-TJ Smith[5]; 6. 44-Hayden Johnson[6]; 7. 12P-JJ Pagel[7]; 8. (DNF) 5-Kevin Seidler[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22B-Brandon Berth[1]; 2. 1-Ben Schmidt[4]; 3. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[3]; 4. 68T-Tyler Davis[2]; 5. 3-Justin Erickson[8]; 6. 98M-Ron Malec[6]; 7. 63K-Kevin Karnitz[5]; 8. 30-Doug Wondra[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Shane Wenninger[1]; 2. 4-Alex Pokorski[4]; 3. 55P-Brady Portschy[2]; 4. 57-Tristan Furseth[3]; 5. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach[5]; 6. 24X-Eric Wilke[7]; 7. 55S-Ryan Sawusch[8]; 8. (DNF) 46-Steven Ruh[6]

Qualifying 1: 1. 69-Bill Taylor, 12.980[4]; 2. 14J-Joseph Hintz, 12.985[1]; 3. 09-Clayton Rossmann, 13.037[8]; 4. 11-Tony Wondra, 13.164[5]; 5. 69S-TJ Smith, 13.176[3]; 6. 44-Hayden Johnson, 13.281[2]; 7. 12P-JJ Pagel, 13.855[7]; 8. 5-Kevin Seidler, 13.885[6]

Qualifying 2: 1. 1-Ben Schmidt, 12.748[5]; 2. 3BK-Billy Kreutz, 12.761[8]; 3. 68T-Tyler Davis, 12.770[6]; 4. 22B-Brandon Berth, 12.817[4]; 5. 63K-Kevin Karnitz, 12.912[7]; 6. 3-Justin Erickson, 13.071[3]; 7. 98M-Ron Malec, 13.419[1]; 8. 30-Doug Wondra, 13.616[2]

Qualifying 3: 1. 4-Alex Pokorski, 12.678[1]; 2. 57-Tristan Furseth, 12.769[8]; 3. 55P-Brady Portschy, 12.867[2]; 4. 51-Shane Wenninger, 12.890[6]; 5. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach, 12.924[3]; 6. 46-Steven Ruh, 13.034[7]; 7. 24X-Eric Wilke, 13.187[5]; 8. (DNF) 55S-Ryan Sawusch[4]