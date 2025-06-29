Horstman Matches Stambaugh, Earns Fifth Win of 2025 with GLSS

By Zach Hiser

Crystal, MI – As drivers with the MacAllister CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP unloaded at Crystal Motor Speedway on Saturday night, most were preparing for a track unlike what we’d seen to this point in the 2025 season. A track that slicked off through the center, had a small cushion up top, and a technical yet fast bottom groove, put on a thrilling show for fans!

Mike Keegan and Jared Horstman led the field to the green flag ahead of the 25 lap main event. On the start, Horstman instantly found the moisture at the top of the race track and had the lead by the exit of turn two. Dustin Daggett moved into the second spot before the first and only caution of the night on lap five.

On the restart, Horstman continued to use the top of the race track as his preferred line around the speedway. Meanwhile, Keith Sheffer, Jr was charging from his sixth starting spot and was on the tail of Daggett before setting up a slider that wouldn’t clear, forcing Sheffer to regroup after losing several car lengths on Daggett.

The top of the race track was fading fast in turns three and four, forcing Horstman to find the rough bottom of the track instead of missing his mark and going over the turn. Heavy lapped traffic brought Daggett and Sheffer back within striking distance in the final five laps, but Horstman was able to drive away once again as Sheffer completed the pass on Daggett for second. Keegan and Chase Dunham rounded out the top five.

“This thing was awesome,” Horstman said in Victory Lane. “I’ve gotta thank the crew for this one without them we wouldn’t be here. The top got a little treacherous down there in two, and three and four got pretty narrow so I moved it back to the bottom. We were good. I think Max mentioned it last night, this is what this series needs. It’s fun racing with Max every night… To go back and forth like this, this is pretty cool.”

Keith Sheffer, Jr earned the Ti22 Performance Fast Qualifier Award

Sheffer, Jr won Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race Number One.

Mike Keegan won Beacon & Bridge Markets Heat Race Number Two.

After having a 12 point deficit coming into the night, Horstman leaves Crystal with an 18 point advantage in the Great Lakes Super Sprints Tour and opens up a 118 point advantage in the MacAllister CAT (Michigan) division over Dustin Daggett. Meanwhile, Stambaugh continues to pace the Ohio CAT division by 106 points over Horstman.

The next event for the Great Lakes Super Sprints will be Thursday, July 3rd at Waynesfield Raceway Park for the Let Freedom Ring Night. Racing begins at 7:00 PM. Then, Limaland Motorsports Park hosts GLSS on Friday, July 4th, and Millstream Speedway wraps up the weekend on Saturday, July 5th. Fans who can’t make the trip can catch all the action on www.GreatLakesSprints.Tv.

Find www.GreatLakesSprints.com for more information and follow the Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 17-Jared Horstman[2]; 2. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[6]; 3. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]; 4. X-Mike Keegan[1]; 5. 66-Chase Dunham[3]; 6. 7C-Phil Gressman[7]; 7. 71H-Max Stambaugh[5]; 8. 24-Kobe Allison[9]; 9. 38-Chase Ridenour[8]; 10. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[10]; 11. 84-Levi Poortenga[11]; 12. 67-Kevin Martens[13]; 13. 31-Jim Girard[14]; 14. 5X-Trent Musk[15]; 15. 27K-Zac Broughman[12]; 16. (DNS) 49T-Gregg Dalman; 17. (DNS) 70-Eli Lakin