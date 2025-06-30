WESTBROOK TAKES SOS WIN AT OHSWEKEN

By Brent Otchere

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 27, 2025) – O’Neil’s Farm Equipment and Case IH presented the Southern Ontario Sprints series on Friday night. Dylan Westbrook took the $5,000 SOS win, while Brett Stratford, Ryan Beagle, and Bill Pearsall also took A-Main victories.

Southern Ontario Sprints

Liam Martin started on pole with Nick Sheridan next to him for the SOS A-Main. The opening lap saw Mike Bowman quickly become the race leader after starting fourth on the grid. Bowman and Sheridan battled for the lead as they threw slide jobs at each other. A caution flag came out due to Scott Hall spinning out on turn three. Sheridan furiously drove up to Bowman’s side during the caution to show his displeasure. This drama set up an exciting restart as Bowman had to defend against Sheridan. Bowman had a phenomenal restart and held off Sheridan.

Dylan Westbrook carved himself into the lead with nine laps to go after Bowman got caught up in heavy lap traffic. Once Westbrook took the lead, there was no looking back as he won the race with an outstanding 2.2 second lead. Sheridan finished in second with Bowman in third for the final podium step. Rounding out the top five were Matt Farnham in fourth and Josh Hansen fifth.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Steve Murdock and Brett Stratford brought the field to the green flag for the Crate Sprint Car A-Main. Stratford settled into the lead after the first lap and set sail. The lead that Stratford enjoyed was extinguished when Bruno Richard brought out the caution flag after colliding with the wall and stopping on the track.

The race resumed with Stratford maintaining his lead until a red flag was thrown due to Broden Weiler flipping violently on the front stretch on lap seven. Weiler pulled himself out of the wreck as the fans in the stands applauded that he was unharmed. The race continued once more with Stratford being untouchable, winning the race after slicing through lap traffic in the closing laps. Rounding out the top five were Jacob Dykstra in second, Lance Erskine third, Keegan Baker fourth, and Murdock fifth.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Bella General and Adam Plazek to begin the Thunder Stock A-Main. Kacey Huffman grabbed the lead on the opening lap as a three way battle for first ensued. Mike Thorne became the new race leader by lap five after starting outside the top ten on the grid.

The one and only caution flag came out when Braedan Burning came to a stop off turn one on lap ten.

Dave Bailey took advantage of the restart as he had an excellent launch and took the lead away from Thorne. Ryan Beagle closely followed Bailey, sizing up his pass for the lead on lap 15. Bailey couldn’t respond as he saw Beagle open up a lead. Beagle went onto win the race with Bailey settling for a second place finish. Next to finish were Mike Klazinga in third, Ryan Dinning fourth, and Thorne fifth.

Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks

Christopher French started on pole alongside Steven Boverhof to take the green flag for the Mini Stock A-Main. Bill Pearsall took the lead on the first lap after starting third, however a quick caution flag came out for debris on lap two. Tristan DaSilva got the better of Pearsall on the restart, becoming the new race leader.

Pearsall closed in on DaSilva in the closing laps and retook the lead with just five laps to go. Pearsall was able to redeem himself as he crossed the finish line first after suffering a penalty last race that denied him of his first win at Ohsweken Speedway. Rounding out the top five was Pearsall’s teammate Gillian Hils in second, Tim DeBoer third, DaSilva fourth, and Alex Riley fifth.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

Club 54 Racing and Blastall Equipment present the Northeast Late Model Alliance and Vintage Modifieds on Friday, July 4. Three of Ohsweken Speedway’s weekly Friday Night Excitement divisions will also be in competition, including Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

________________________

Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, June 27, 2025

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Total Entries: 117

________________________

Southern Ontario Sprints (29 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]; 2. 45-Nick Sheridan[2]; 3. 71-Mike Bowman[4]; 4. 7NY-Matt Farnham[3]; 5. 88H-Josh Hansen[10]; 6. 12DD-Darren Dryden[9]; 7. 5-DJ Christie[13]; 8. 15-Ryan Turner[7]; 9. 9-Liam Martin[1]; 10. 19D-Allan Downey[15]; 11. 0-Glenn Styres[6]; 12. 77T-Tyeller Powless[11]; 13. 68-Aaron Turkey[18]; 14. 70-Baily Heard[22]; 15. 94-Todd Hoddick[14]; 16. 0C-Cole MacDonald[21]; 17. 21K-Kyle Phillips[20]; 18. 12-Alex Bergeron[17]; 19. 84L-Mike Lichty[8]; 20. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[16]; 21. 94X-Scott Hall[24]; 22. 87XS-Skyler Evans[19]; 23. (DNF) 6-Ryan Coniam[12]; 24. (DNF) 11-Jamie Turner[23]

Hard Charger – Bailey Heard +8

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – NT

1. 87XS-Skyler Evans[2]; 2. 21K-Kyle Phillips[1]; 3. 0C-Cole MacDonald[4]; 4. 70-Baily Heard[5]; 5. 11-Jamie Turner[10]; 6. 94X-Scott Hall[3]; 7. 46-Kevin Pauls[9]; 8. 81-Derek Jonathan[7]; 9. 22JR-Allen Gilleta[6]; 10. (DNF) 21-John Burbridge Jr[8]; 11. (DNS) 7-Eric Gledhill

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 7NY-Matt Farnham[1]; 2. 0-Glenn Styres[6]; 3. 84L-Mike Lichty[2]; 4. 88H-Josh Hansen[5]; 5. 5-DJ Christie[3]; 6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[9]; 7. 94X-Scott Hall[7]; 8. 22JR-Allen Gilleta[8]; 9. (DNF) 7-Eric Gledhill[4]; 10. (DNS) 46-Kevin Pauls

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 71-Mike Bowman[2]; 2. 45-Nick Sheridan[4]; 3. 12DD-Darren Dryden[7]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless[3]; 5. 94-Todd Hoddick[1]; 6. 12-Alex Bergeron[8]; 7. 0C-Cole MacDonald[6]; 8. 81-Derek Jonathan[10]; 9. 87XS-Skyler Evans[5]; 10. 11-Jamie Turner[9]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 1:51.727

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 2. 15-Ryan Turner[2]; 3. 9-Liam Martin[4]; 4. 6-Ryan Coniam[3]; 5. 19D-Allan Downey[5]; 6. 68-Aaron Turkey[7]; 7. 70-Baily Heard[8]; 8. 21-John Burbridge Jr[9]; 9. (DNF) 21K-Kyle Phillips[6]

________________________

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (35 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[2]; 2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[4]; 3. 88-Lance Erskine[6]; 4. 16X-Keegan Baker[10]; 5. 2M-Steve Murdock[1]; 6. 1-Holly Porter[5]; 7. 74-Rob Neely[3]; 8. 45-Curtis Gartly[8]; 9. 2S-Al Sleight[28]; 10. 52-Jesse Costa[18]; 11. 94-Ryan Fraser[9]; 12. 72-Tanner Podwinski[27]; 13. 78-Darren McLennan[13]; 14. 777A-Tyler Willard[12]; 15. 14-Larry Gledhill[16]; 16. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[7]; 17. 2-Travis Hofstetter[24]; 18. 28T-Cameron Thomson[17]; 19. 53-Logan Shwedyk[11]; 20. 20-Johnny Miller[20]; 21. 44-Connor Ross[15]; 22. 24K-Kiana Teal[21]; 23. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[19]; 24. 24A-AJ Lewis[14]; 25. 27-Niko Hansen[26]; 26. (DNF) 14B-Broden Weiler[22]; 27. (DNF) 11W-Jeremy May[23]; 28. (DNF) 72R-Bruno Richard[25]

Hard Charger – Al Sleight +19

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – 3:11.866

1. 72R-Bruno Richard[2]; 2. 27-Niko Hansen[1]; 3. 72-Tanner Podwinski[3]; 4. 2S-Al Sleight[10]; 5. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[4]; 6. 3S-Austin Roes[5]; 7. 51-Trevor Young[6]; 8. 26X-Campbell Baker[11]; 9. 69K-Ken Hamilton[7]; 10. 8-Kurtis Connell[8]; 11. (DNS) 5-Tom Pellezzari

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[2]; 2. 94-Ryan Fraser[1]; 3. 53-Logan Shwedyk[4]; 4. 45-Curtis Gartly[8]; 5. 28T-Cameron Thomson[6]; 6. 2-Travis Hofstetter[3]; 7. 3S-Austin Roes[5]; 8. 8-Kurtis Connell[7]; 9. (DNF) 5-Tom Pellezzari[9]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:03.989

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[1]; 2. 1-Holly Porter[3]; 3. 44-Connor Ross[2]; 4. 2M-Steve Murdock[7]; 5. 20-Johnny Miller[5]; 6. 11W-Jeremy May[6]; 7. 27-Niko Hansen[8]; 8. 72-Tanner Podwinski[9]; 9. 26X-Campbell Baker[4]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:06.133

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[2]; 2. 16X-Keegan Baker[1]; 3. 777A-Tyler Willard[4]; 4. 14-Larry Gledhill[3]; 5. 52-Jesse Costa[6]; 6. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[8]; 7. 72R-Bruno Richard[7]; 8. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[9]; 9. 2S-Al Sleight[5]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps – 2:05.501

1. 88-Lance Erskine[4]; 2. 74-Rob Neely[2]; 3. 24A-AJ Lewis[3]; 4. 78-Darren McLennan[6]; 5. 14B-Broden Weiler[1]; 6. 24K-Kiana Teal[7]; 7. 51-Trevor Young[5]; 8. 69K-Ken Hamilton[8]