FAST Back On Track With Wayne County / Tri-City This Weekend

By Aaron Fry

The Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt winged 410 sprint cars return to action with a twin-bill weekend. Saturday night will see the methanol monsters back at Wayne County Speedway near Orrville, Ohio for the third time this season. The next evening, the winged wonders will make their second appearance of the season at Tri-City Raceway Park in Franklin, Pennsylvania.

Jordan Ryan won the Wayne County FAST On Dirt Speedweek race in June while current tour point leader, Brandon Spithaler, won the July 6 event​. It was A.J. Flick who scored the main event win at the Tri-City race in May. All three of those drivers are expected to be in action this weekend along with many local and regional racers and the FAST On Dirt stars. Plymouth, Indiana’s Zane DeVault is just 42 points behind Spithaler for the series points lead.

On Saturday at Wayne County, all gates will open at 3 pm with driver meeting at the FAST tent set for 5:30. Engine heat will be at 5:45 with hot laps and qualifying to immediately follow. Racing will begin at 7 pm. Adult general admission is $25 with kids 12 and under free. Pit passes will be $35.

Sunday at Tri-City will find pit gates opening at 2 pm ​while general admission gates will open at 4. Driver meeting will take place at 4:30 with hot laps at 5 and racing at 6. General admission for ages 17+ is $15 with seniors, military and students admitted for $13 and kids 10 and under free. Pit passes will be $35. Children 2 and under can get a pit pass for $15.

The pure for both events is the standard 2024 FAST payout as follows: 4000, 2000, 1500, 1200, 1000, 800, 700, 600, 550, 500, 480, 460, 440, 420, 410, 400, 400, 400, 400, 400. Heat races pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 with help from NAPA of Fremont, ALLmobility of Dayton and All Pro Cylinder Heads of Johnstown. Hard luck and hard charger awards are provided with help from Helms & Sons Construction of Findlay, Ohio.

For competing teams: tires must be 4 corner Hoosier Racing Tires. Right rear must be D15A, H15 or Medium. Left rears must be D12A or H12. Wings must be flat top with maximum 2″ wicker bill. Raceiver radios are mandatory. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders at Wayne County and the red or gray AMB My Laps transponders at Tri-City. Mufflers ARE REQUIRED at Wayne County on Saturday but are NOT required Sunday at Tri-City.

With great weather expected both nights, we encourage fans to spread the word and bring a friend or neighbor along to support these race tracks who support us so well. If you just can’t make it out to the track, you can catch all the action live on TheCushion.com We hope to see you all this weekend!