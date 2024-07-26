Kalib Henry Scores First Attica Victory

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (July 26, 2024) – Sacramento, California’s Kalib Henry out-dueled Cap Henry to score his first 410 sprint win at Attica Raceway Park on Ohio Truck sales/Adkins Group Night, Friday, July 26. Henry, who started sixth in the 30-lap A-main, took the lead from the defending track champion on lap seven and held off several challenges from Cap Henry to score the win.

“Boss man and everybody back home are super happy. I can’t thank Doc and Rebecca enough for the opportunity they’ve given me. Nate for cheering us along back home and all my family that’s back home…going to see you guys in two weeks. Hats off to Kevin. He gave us a hell of a race car. I really didn’t know where to be out front in lapped traffic. I give credit where credit is due. Cap raced me hard, he raced me clean. We struggled here quite a bit. Drew the six and didn’t know what to expect the way the track was. I knew when Cap struck his nose in there I had to turn it up and move around and see what I could do,” said Henry beside his Running Boxer Farms, Harris Distributing Company, Valvoline, K1, Berryman Racing Shocks, Chalkstix backed #101.

The victory in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 A-main is the third of the year for Kalib Henry, adding to a pair of victories at Fremont Speedway.

For Cap Henry it was a good point night in his quest to earn another Attica track title and a second straight All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group title. AFCS and Attica point leader Cale Thomas finished fourth behind DJ Foos while TJ Michael rounded out the top five.

While the scorecard will show Mansfield, Ohio’s Kyle Moore lead all 25 laps of the Whistle Stop Presents the Dirt Nerd Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model Feature, it was not nearly that easy. Mike Bores came on strong and challenged Moore lap after lap but Moore hit his marks and drove to his third straight feature win at Attica over Bores, Rusty Schlenk, Casey Noonan and Devin Shiels. It’s Moore’s fourth career win at Attica…all of them coming this season.

In fact, since the opening two weeks of the season, Moore has not finished out of the top three to lead the track’s point standings.

“They say the first win is the hardest to get and it was. Last year I probably should have had one or two of them and got passed in the last corner. This is a dream,” said Moore beside his Kepling Flooring, Tye Tworg Longhorn, Joyride Transportation, Smitley Towing, Short Stop, Malcuit Race Engines, Wilson Realty, Robin Jakubick, RL Bond Septic, Hepthorn Golf Cart Sales, House of Spud, K&B Septic Service, Coffman Composites, Team Midwest Paint, Platinum Design backed #1*.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller knew his engine was hurt in his 305 sprint car after his heat race. A call to his engine builder – who told him to put block sealer in it and pray – didn’t ease his mind any. However, the four time and defending Attica track champion was able to nurse his car home for his sixth win of the year at the track. Of the 12 features at Attica in 2024, Miller has only finished out of the top five in one event, a 17th place finish on the second night of the year.

Jimmy McGrath led the opening lap of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints feature before Miller took over. Despite several cautions Miller was able to drive to his 45th career win at Attica over Bryan Sebetto, Dustin Stroup, McGrath and Logan Riel.

The win also pads Miller’s lead in the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales points as he looks for his first title in the series.

“We knew we had a problem after the heat. The oil pan was full of water. We called Scott Gressman and he told us to put block sealer in it and heat it up. It got up to 270 degrees in the feature…I don’t know how it made it,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kelb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed #26.

Attica Raceway Park will take a couple of weeks off for the Attica Independent Fair before returning Friday, Aug. 16 with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and UMP late models in action.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter

@atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at

attica_raceway_park. Attica Raceway Park events are streamed on DirtVision.

About Ohio Truck Sales – https://www.ohiotrucks.com/

Ohio Truck Sales, located in Sandusky, Ohio, is America’s largest buyer of long hood Kenworths and Peterbilts. Ohio Truck Sales has the largest inventory and selection of Long Hood Kenworths and Peterbilts in the nation all on one property. All of Ohio Truck Sales inventory comes directly from retired owner-operators; there are no auction trucks on the property. Ohio Truck Sales specializes in financing of older “hard to finance” trucks that most banks will not touch. Check out their inventory at www.ohiotrucks.com

About The Adkins Group –www.adkins-group.com

The Adkins Group, based in Fremont, Ohio, has been meeting the fencing and sanitation needs of Northwest Ohio for over 50 years. Adkins Fence offers many different styles of fence in wood, vinyl, aluminum and chain linked materials. In addition to fences Adkins also does guard rail, dog kennels, gate operators and accessories. Adkins Sanitation offers a wide variety of sanitary and septic services that include unplugging drain lines, pumping septic or holding tanks, video inspection of underground drain lines, cleaning catch basins and renting portable restrooms. For fencing and sanitary needs contact the Adkins group at www.adkins-group.com

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, July 26, 2024

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.34-Sterling Cling, 13.113; 2.19-TJ Michael, 13.149; 3.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.154; 4.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.162; 5.14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.183; 6.4*-Tyler Street, 13.226; 7.9-Trey Jacobs, 13.238; 8.25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.240; 9.101-Kalib Henry, 13.249; 10.2+-Brian Smith, 13.317; 11.33W-Cap Henry, 13.326; 12.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.360; 13.5-Kody Brewer, 13.370; 14.16-DJ Foos, 13.373; 15.38-Leyton Wagner, 13.410; 16.15H-Mitch Harble, 13.487; 17.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.499; 18.11N-Kasey Jedrzejeck, 13.566; 19.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.657; 20.1-Nate Dussel, 13.689; 21.X-Mike Keegan, 13.741; 22.7M-Brandon Moore, 13.825; 23.23-Cale Thomas, 99.998; 24.W20-Greg Wilson, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejeck[1] ; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[4] ; 3. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[5] ; 4. 23-Cale Thomas[7] ; 5. 38-Leyton Wagner[3] ; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[6] ; 7. 15H-Mitch Harble[2] ; 8. W20-Greg Wilson[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[1] ; 2. 16-DJ Foos[6] ; 3. 4*-Tyler Street[3] ; 4. 9-Trey Jacobs[2] ; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5] ; 6. X-Mike Keegan[7] ; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[8] ; 8. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[2] ; 2. 34-Sterling Cling[4] ; 3. 14R-Sean Rayhall[1] ; 4. 19-TJ Michael[3] ; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[8] ; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[7] ; 8. 25R-Jordan Ryan[5]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 1-Nate Dussel[1] ; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3] ; 3. X-Mike Keegan[2] ; 4. 5-Kody Brewer[6] ; 5. 25R-Jordan Ryan[9] ; 6. 15H-Mitch Harble[4] ; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 8. W20-Greg Wilson[7] ; 9. 15C-Chris Andrews[8]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 101-Kalib Henry[6] ; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[1] ; 3. 16-DJ Foos[5] ; 4. 23-Cale Thomas[11] ; 5. 19-TJ Michael[3] ; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[14] ; 7. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejeck[7] ; 8. 38-Leyton Wagner[13] ; 9. 14R-Sean Rayhall[4] ; 10. 68G-Tyler Gunn[17] ; 11. 4*-Tyler Street[10] ; 12. 29-Zeth Sabo[8] ; 13. 9-Trey Jacobs[12] ; 14. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[9] ; 15. 1-Nate Dussel[16] ; 16. 25R-Jordan Ryan[20] ; 17. 5-Kody Brewer[19] ; 18. 34-Sterling Cling[2] ; 19. 2+-Brian Smith[15] ; 20. X-Mike Keegan[18]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.601; 2.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.754; 3.9R-Logan Riehl, 13.766; 4.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 13.767; 5.12X-Dustin Stroup, 13.778; 6.26-Jamie Miller, 13.792; 7.3X-Blayne Keckler, 13.905; 8.319-Steven Watts, 13.919; 9.2-Brenden Torok, 13.941; 10.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.958; 11.36-Seth Schneider, 13.960; 12.63-Randy Ruble, 14.023; 13.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.041; 14.8K-Zach Kramer, 14.050; 15.19R-Steve Rando, 14.074; 16.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.079; 17.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.126; 18.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.128; 19.12-Dylan Watson, 14.158; 20.52-Chris Smith, 14.225; 21.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.230; 22.26S-Lee Sommers, 14.273; 23.18-Ben Watson, 14.289; 24.18Z-Brian Razum, 14.330; 25.0-Bradley Bateson, 14.354; 26.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 14.405; 27.8-Jim Leaser, 14.530; 28.85-Dustin Feller, 14.600; 29.11TS-Tate Schiets, 14.725; 30.1S-James Saam, 14.787; 31.2T-Tony Alvarez, 14.935; 32.11-Brayden Harrison, 14.958; 33.98-Dave Hoppes, 15.276;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2] ; 3. 18-Ben Watson[1] ; 4. 63-Randy Ruble[3] ; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[5] ; 6. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[6] ; 7. 98-Dave Hoppes[9] ; 8. 2T-Tony Alvarez[7] ; 9. 11-Brayden Harrison[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[3] ; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4] ; 3. 3X-Blayne Keckler[2] ; 4. 12-Dylan Watson[5] ; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers[7] ; 6. 52-Chris Smith[6] ; 7. 11TS-Tate Schiets[8] ; 8. 34-Jud Dickerson[1]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4] ; 2. 12X-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 3. 8K-Zach Kramer[5] ; 4. 51M-Haldon Miller[1] ; 5. 8-Jim Leaser[8] ; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7] ; 7. 19R-Steve Rando[6] ; 8. 36-Seth Schneider[2]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 2-Brenden Torok[2] ; 2. 9R-Logan Riehl[4] ; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[5] ; 4. 319-Steven Watts[3] ; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver[1] ; 6. 85-Dustin Feller[7] ; 7. 18Z-Brian Razum[6] ; 8. 1S-James Saam[8]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 0-Bradley Bateson[1] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[6] ; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[8] ; 4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[4] ; 5. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[3] ; 6. 98-Dave Hoppes[5] ; 7. 2T-Tony Alvarez[7] ; 8. 8-Jim Leaser[2]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[2] ; 2. 26S-Lee Sommers[1] ; 3. 85-Dustin Feller[4] ; 4. 52-Chris Smith[3] ; 5. 18Z-Brian Razum[6] ; 6. 11TS-Tate Schiets[5] ; 7. 1S-James Saam[8] ; 8. 34-Jud Dickerson[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2] ; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[9] ; 3. 12X-Dustin Stroup[10] ; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[1] ; 5. 9R-Logan Riehl[7] ; 6. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[8] ; 7. 2-Brenden Torok[4] ; 8. 3X-Blayne Keckler[3] ; 9. 8K-Zach Kramer[12] ; 10. 12-Dylan Watson[15] ; 11. 0-Bradley Bateson[17] ; 12. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6] ; 13. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[13] ; 14. 36-Seth Schneider[19] ; 15. 26S-Lee Sommers[21] ; 16. 19R-Steve Rando[18] ; 17. 63-Randy Ruble[14] ; 18. 18-Ben Watson[11] ; 19. 51M-Haldon Miller[16] ; 20. 1W-Paul Weaver[20] ; 21. 85-Dustin Feller[22] ; 22. 319-Steven Watts[5]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.15B-Mike Bores, 14.788; 2.91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.856; 3.92-Justin Chance, 14.931; 4.1N-Casey Noonan, 14.935; 5.14JR-JR Gentry, 14.958; 6.1*-Kyle Moore, 14.974; 7.2C-Clint Coffman, 15.047; 8.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.090; 9.51-Devin Shiels, 15.155; 10.RH03-Gregg Haskell, 15.196; 11.46-Colin Shipley, 15.198; 12.11-Austin Gibson, 15.410; 13.27-Ken Hahn, 15.464; 14.28-Kent Brewer, 15.524; 15.57-Steve Kester, 15.831;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 74-Jeff Warnick[1] ; 2. 1N-Casey Noonan[3] ; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[5] ; 4. 92-Justin Chance[4] ; 5. 57-Steve Kester[8] ; 6. 46-Colin Shipley[6] ; 7. 2C-Clint Coffman[2] ; 8. 11-Austin Gibson[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[1] ; 2. 15B-Mike Bores[4] ; 3. 91-Rusty Schlenk[3] ; 4. RH03-Gregg Haskell[5] ; 5. 14JR-JR Gentry[2] ; 6. 28-Kent Brewer[7] ; 7. 27-Ken Hahn[6]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[1] ; 2. 15B-Mike Bores[5] ; 3. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4] ; 4. 1N-Casey Noonan[3] ; 5. 51-Devin Shiels[7] ; 6. 57-Steve Kester[9] ; 7. RH03-Gregg Haskell[8] ; 8. 46-Colin Shipley[11] ; 9. 74-Jeff Warnick[2] ; 10. 27-Ken Hahn[14] ; 11. 92-Justin Chance[6] ; 12. 11-Austin Gibson[15] ; 13. 2C-Clint Coffman[13] ; 14. 14JR-JR Gentry[10] ; 15. 28-Kent Brewer[12]